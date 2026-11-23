

NEW YORK, Nov 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) ("SMX" or the "Company") is expanding its Digital Material Passport Platform with the introduction of a Digital Plastic Passport and Global Circularity Marketplace, an integrated system designed to authenticate recycled plastics, establish their commercial value and create new opportunities across the global recycling industry. The Company believes its Digital Plastic Passport is the first of its kind for recycled plastics, connecting physically marked materials with secure digital records that document their identity, origin, recycled content and movement through the supply chain. On Friday, November 27, 2026, SMX, in collaboration with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), will host an onboarding event bringing together industry executives, government representatives and strategic partners to introduce participants to the Digital Plastic Passport platform. The initiative builds on SMX's April 6, 2026 announcement of its Digital Material Passport Platform, which was developed to connect physically marked materials with secure digital records for tokenisation and traceability. SMX is also strategically collaborating with Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) to advance the Plastic Circularity Platform through scaled validation and continuous optimisation. The Company believes this work will help support broader industrial adoption and commercial deployment. Together, these initiatives represent an effort to establish a more transparent and commercially viable market for recycled plastics, one in which material identity, certification and environmental impact can be documented and connected to economic value. A Digital Identity That Stays With the Plastic At the center of the platform is SMX's proprietary molecular marking technology, which embeds an invisible, tamper-resistant marker into plastic materials. The marker is designed to remain with the material through recycling and reuse, providing a persistent means of identifying and authenticating plastics throughout their lifecycle. This technology allows marked materials to be identified, authenticated and measured as they pass between collectors, recyclers, converters and brand owners, without altering the products themselves or disrupting existing supply-chain relationships. Each batch is connected to a Digital Plastic Passport containing secure traceability records, recycled-content information and supporting verification evidence. The passport is designed to provide recyclers with an auditable record of their activities and environmental impact while helping businesses address regulatory compliance, sustainability reporting and recycled-content requirements. For buyers, the system is intended to provide greater confidence in the authenticity, quality and origin of recycled materials. By connecting molecular authentication to digital documentation, SMX aims to make recycled plastics more readily identifiable, certifiable and tradeable, potentially improving market access, pricing transparency and commercial opportunities throughout the supply chain. Connecting Certification, Commerce and Circularity Credits SMX's Plastic Circularity Platform combines three complementary solutions within a single connected infrastructure. The Digital Plastic Passport provides material-level traceability and recycled-content data for individual batches of plastic. It is designed to support authentication, regulatory compliance efforts and substantiation of circularity claims through secure digital records linked to the physical material. The Global Circularity Marketplace is being developed to facilitate the buying and selling of certified, graded recycled plastics. By connecting recyclers with potential buyers, the marketplace is intended to improve access to commercial markets, encourage more consistent demand and support greater transparency in recycled-material transactions. The third component, Plastic Circularity Credits, is a planned system designed to recognise and monetise eligible, certified plastic circularity outcomes. Intended as an alternative to traditional carbon credits, the proposed system aims to create additional revenue opportunities for recyclers while helping address the financing challenges that can limit the industry's growth. Together, the three capabilities are designed to link physical material authentication, digital certification, marketplace participation and circularity-related financial incentives. Building a More Commercially Viable Recycling Industry The global recycling sector faces growing pressure from plastic pollution, emissions concerns, resource-security challenges and increasingly complex international trade and regulatory requirements. At the same time, recyclers frequently encounter obstacles in demonstrating the value of recovered materials, establishing reliable buyer demand and obtaining financing to expand their operations. SMX believes that increasing recycling volumes alone will not be sufficient to create a sustainable circular plastics economy. The industry also needs infrastructure capable of documenting material identity, establishing credibility and connecting certified recycled products with commercial markets. Its Plastic Circularity Platform is designed to address these challenges by linking physical materials with secure digital records and commercial transactions. Through its collaboration with A*STAR, SMX is working to validate and optimise the platform for broader industrial applications. The Company considers Singapore an important foundation for potential international expansion. The November 27 onboarding event with WBCSD is intended to introduce industry participants and partners to the platform and demonstrate how material-level data can support more transparent and commercially connected recycling markets. "Scaling circularity and resource security depends on trusted information that businesses can act on. Through the Global Circularity Protocol for Business and our work on interoperable data standards for circular materials, WBCSD is helping global business turn better information into better decisions and better markets. Initiatives such as SMX's Digital Plastic Passport illustrate the potential of verified, material-level data to support that shift, and we look forward to the practical insights that members and partners can draw from this onboarding." World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) Turning Recycled Materials Into Tradeable Assets SMX's broader objective is to create a connected infrastructure through which recycled plastics can retain their identity, demonstrate their environmental credentials and participate in commercial markets with greater transparency. By integrating molecular marking technology, Digital Plastic Passports, a Global Circularity Marketplace and planned Plastic Circularity Credits, the Company is developing a system intended to translate documented recycling outcomes into measurable commercial opportunities. The Company believes the onboarding initiative marks an important step toward establishing recycled plastics as auditable, graded and tradeable assets. SMX expects that connecting physical verification with digital certification and marketplace infrastructure could help recyclers pursue additional revenue opportunities, provide buyers with more reliable material information and support the development of a global circular plastics economy. About SMX As global businesses face increasingly complex challenges involving carbon neutrality, governmental regulations and regional standards, SMX provides marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technologies designed to help participants throughout the value chain transition toward a low-carbon economy. Contact

Billy White / [email protected] Social channels: @secmattersltd | @smx Forward-Looking Statements The forward-looking statements disclosure from the original November 23, 2026 release should be reproduced in full, without odification, following this revised text. The original disclosure addresses development, validation, onboarding, commercial deployment, anticipated benefits, potential revenue, regulatory risks and other uncertainties associated with the Platform, Digital Plastic Passport, Marketplace, Plastic Circularity Credits and related collaborations. SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

