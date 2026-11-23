MENAFN - Gulf Times) The sight of the unfortunate Desire Doue going down holding his knee in agony was distressing for anyone connected to Paris Saint-Germain, but encouraging for those hoping to stop the French club from winning a third consecutive Champions League this season.

PSG have been European champions in each of the last two years and their quest to retain the crown this season has started superbly, with four straight wins leaving them top of the 36-team standings halfway through the league phase.

However, they have now lost the outstanding Doue, exactly a month after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia succumbed to the same injury, casting serious doubt over the chances of Luis Enrique's team going all the way again.

Doue was stretchered off in tears after twisting his knee awkwardly during PSG's 3-2 win at Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday, with the club later confirming the 21-year-old had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and needed surgery.

Doue's season is likely now over, while Kvaratskhelia is beginning the process of rehabilitation after rupturing the same ACL in last month's win over Barcelona.

The explosive Georgian winger was the best player in last season's Champions League knockout rounds and came sixth in this year's Ballon d'Or ranking.

Meanwhile Doue was the man of the match when Paris demolished Inter Milan 5-0 in the 2025 Champions League final and had been their star performer in recent weeks.

"He will come back twice as strong. I am not worried," insisted Luis Enrique, but he will know that the injuries to two of his best attacking players seriously damage the club's prospects of more European glory.

So what do they do now, as they prepare to host Roma on Wednesday and with the January transfer window approaching? "We are always open to possibilities in the transfer window, but not just because we have players injured," said the Spaniard. "We have players who can come in and we will overcome this as a team. It is not a problem."

He could be forgiven for now regretting the decision to allow Bradley Barcola – scorer of 34 goals across the last two campaigns – to leave for Liverpool. Suddenly the pressure on the injury-prone Ousmane Dembele to stay fit is enormous.

As for who appears the best-placed to take advantage of PSG's misfortune, it may not be Bayern Munich, as the German champions deal with problems of their own. Twenty-four hours before Doue went down for PSG, newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane was substituted with an ankle injury playing for Bayern against Cologne.

He is now expected to be sidelined for up to four months, although that will at least mean he has a chance of being fresh by March, in time for the Champions League knockout rounds. "I'll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season," Kane said in a social media post.

The loss of a player who scored 61 goals last season and had 10 so far in this campaign is still a massive setback for the Bavarians. They also saw the brilliant Michael Olise come off in that match, while coach Vincent Kompany has been struggling too.

He was back in the dugout at the weekend, but with his arm in a sling, having dislocated his shoulder when he collapsed on the training pitch before being hospitalised with meningeal irritation in October.

On top of that, Bayern have also come in for criticism from global players' union FIFPro for putting pressure on star midfielder Jamal Musiala to renegotiate his contract as he recovers from injury.

Senior club bosses had questioned whether Musiala, who missed several matches with a neurological condition earlier in the season and has recently returned from a hamstring injury, should continue to receive his contracted salary.

FIFPro called it "a coordinated strategy to put pressure on Musiala" and said "a club of Bayern's standing should know better".

Barcelona, Real Madrid and last season's runners-up Arsenal are among the teams who must now be smelling an opportunity amid the troubles of their chief continental rivals.

Doue PSG Champions League