MENAFN - Gulf Times) Alex Collado struck a last-gasp winner as Qatari side Al Shamal stormed back from two goals down to stun defending champions Al Ahli Saudi 3-2 in their AFC Champions League Elite tie at the Al Bayt Stadium on Monday.

Goals by Feras al-Brikan and Ivan Toney gave the Saudi Arabian side the lead before Baghdad Bounedjah and Tiago Silva equalised in a 10-minute period after the break, with Collado's strike consigning Marino Pusic's side to their first defeat.

Al Ahli came close to taking the lead in the sixth minute when Francisco Trincao's cross from the right was parried by keeper Babacar Seck, with a waiting Galeno back-heeling the rebound against the left post.

Toney, however, helped ensure an opening goal five minutes later when he capitalised on Pablo Mari's error and threaded the ball to an unmarked Al Brikan, who finished with a drive from inside the area into the bottom right corner.

Toney could have doubled Al Ahli's advantage in the 19th minute after Musaab Khidir brought down Galeno, but the striker's weak spot-kick was saved by Seck, who anticipated correctly by diving to the right after the penalty was confirmed by VAR.

Galeno had another go on the half-hour mark only to be denied by the Al Shamal keeper, who pulled off another easy save eight minutes later from Valentin Atangana's poor attempt from outside the box.

Al Shamal, on their part, failed to create any noteworthy opportunities or land even a single shot on target, and closed the half with Wesley Said's close-range effort from a challenging angle on the left blocked by Edouard Mendy.

The home side started stronger after the break but suffered another blow in the 58th minute as Toney, off a cross by Saeed Baattia on the right, struck on the turn, his shot taking a slight deflection and going beyond a diving Seck,

Al Shamal wasted no time in reducing the deficit, Bounedjah sliding in from close range in the 62nd minute after picking up Mendy's frantic save from substitute Alex Collado's strike, the goal then confirmed by VAR.

The Qatar outfit were not done yet, Silva levelling the score 10 minutes later by collecting a pin-point pass from former Al Ahli Saudi talisman Riyad Mahrez and finishing with a superb 20-yard strike that bounced once and went beyond a diving Mendy.

Collado had the final say a minute into injury time with a fantastic strike that curled past a diving Mendy and into the left corner to move his side up to eight points.

Al Sadd face Al Nassr

Saudi's Al Nassr Club will not make the mistake of underestimating Qatar's Al Sadd when the teams meet in Riyadh on Tuesday. Al Nassr quickly steadied themselves after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Al Ain in their season opener with two wins on the trot and with a match in hand.

Al Sadd, however, are the last team to defeat Al Nassr on home soil in the AFC Champions League Elite - walking away with a 2-1 victory in December 2024. The Qatari champions will be desperate to reproduce that form as they, with just two points on the board, are in danger of suffering early elimination.

The major reason for their problems is the lack of goals, with Al Sadd having failed to score in three of their last four AFC Champions League Elite games, as many times as in their previous 52 matches.

Gharafa, Air Force desperate for wins

Iraq's Air Force SC and Qatar's Al Gharafa will be on a mission to get their respective campaigns back on track when they meet in Basra on Tuesday.

Both teams are fast running out of options, with Air Force on three points from four matches while Al Gharafa were on the receiving end of defeats in all their previous games.

Air Force found themselves back at square one after the 4-3 defeat to Al Wasl FC, having thought they had ignited their campaign with a 1-0 win against Pakhtakor in their previous game.

A return of three points from their first four AFC Champions League Elite matches is their second lowest total ever and Air Force must make home ground advantage count today.

Their cause will be aided by an ailing Al Gharafa, who suffered a 5-0 home defeat to Saudi Arabia's Al Qadsiah Club three weeks ago.

That took their losing streak to six consecutive matches and another defeat would mean a new unwanted record run - which Al Gharafa will be desperate to avoid.

Alex Collado Al Shamal Al Ahli Saudi AFC Champions League Elite