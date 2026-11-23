MENAFN - Gulf Times) Spain produced a stunning 15-0 demolition of Fiji to secure their place in the round of 32 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, while Italy and Mali also booked their knockout spots with victories at the Aspire Zone on Monday.

Spain's emphatic win was the second-biggest victory in the tournament's history and took their goal tally to 20 in just two matches, with the European side yet to concede.

Rafael Cruz led the rout with five goals, scoring in the fifth, 10th, 21st, 57th and 65th minutes. Roberto Tomas also struck three times before half-time, while Guillermo Trujillano completed a hat-trick, including a penalty, and Marco Company, Jorge Lituba, who scored twice, and Yeremaiah Ramos were also on target.

“We worked as a team, we were good teammates and we were good opponents. There are a lot of positives to take from that,” said Spain coach David Cubillo.

Italy also made it two wins from two in Group E, beating Cote d'Ivoire 2-1 to qualify for the knockout stage. Francesco Gasparello put Italy ahead in the 28th minute after Diego Perillo had an earlier effort ruled out for offside. Francesco Olivieri doubled the lead in the 70th minute with a superb curling free-kick.

Cote d'Ivoire pulled one back through Harafat Diabate from the penalty spot in the 10th minute of stoppage time, but Italy held on.

“We prepared the game well; what mattered most was our attitude, and we maintained that from the first minute to the last,” said Olivieri.“We have truly become a great group, and with this kind of attitude, I believe we can go very far.”

Uzbekistan kept their qualification hopes alive with a thrilling 6-2 victory over Jamaica, inspired by a hat-trick from Sukhrob Sadirjanov. Jamaica twice took the lead through Kelvin Brown, who struck in the eighth and 25th minutes, but Uzbekistan responded through Laziz Abduraimov and Sadirjanov to go into the break level.

Sadirjanov completed his hat-trick with goals in the 47th and 58th minutes, before Amirkhon Erkinov and Akhrorbek Ravshanbekov added late goals to seal a convincing victory.

“Today it was a very tough game. We created a lot more moments to score than Jamaica. It is amazing to score three goals. That's why I am very happy,” said Sadirjanov.“I would like to say thanks to my coach because he gave us a great, emotional speech. He said to us to 'Wake up, you can score goals, I believe in you all'.”

In Group G, Mali came from behind to beat Belgium 2-1 and secure their place in the next round. Niels Filippo gave Belgium the lead in the 13th minute, but Djigui Koita levelled five minutes later with a stunning long-range effort.

Yaya Niang completed the comeback in the 67th minute with an exquisite finish into the corner as Mali maintained their perfect record.“We won today and we're through to the next round, so we thank God for that. We've made a good start to the tournament,” said Niang.“We're here to go a long way. We want to win this tournament and make history for Mali.”

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Senegal also produced a commanding performance, crushing Cuba 9-0.

Senegal also produced a commanding performance in Group F, crushing Cuba 9-0. Ibrahima Dione scored twice, while Mouhamed Faye, Sidy Ndiaye, Sega Mbodji, Ibrahima Konte, El Hadji Sow and Maurice Biaye were also on target.

Konte's goal was the highlight of the rout as he beat four defenders before finding the net.“I want to thank my team-mates. I'm happy with the result we earned together against Cuba today,” said Dione.“I hope everyone back home in Senegal will be watching when we play Tajikistan in our next match.”

Croatia also moved into a strong position in Group F with a 4-0 win over Tajikistan, with captain Jona Benkotic scoring a hat-trick. Benkotic converted an early penalty in the sixth minute before adding two more goals after half-time. Jakov Dedic completed the scoring in the 59th minute.

“We wanted to press high. We wanted to score as soon as possible. Luckily, we did it,” said Croatia coach Marijan Budimir.“We didn't allow them to come to our pitch.”

There was late drama in Group G as Vietnam secured their first-ever point at the FIFA U-17 World Cup with a 3-3 draw against New Zealand. Jack Clegg put New Zealand ahead before Nguyen Luc and Dai Nhan turned the game around for Vietnam. John Woldegiorgis and Ethan Dyer then restored New Zealand's advantage, but Duy Khang headed home in the second minute of stoppage time to earn Vietnam a point.

“There were so many ups and downs. It's disappointing to not come away with the three points, but it was a really chaotic game,” said New Zealand captain Dyer.“It was a do-or-die game for us. We knew we needed to get something to stay in the tournament. I think we rose to the occasion.”

Vietnam coach Cristian Roland praised his side after the dramatic comeback.“It was a very good match. New Zealand played very well and gave our players a very difficult time. But I am very happy with my team,” he said.“We showed the quality of Vietnamese players. We showed all the world what we can do.”

Morocco also snatched a dramatic late point, drawing 2-2 with China. Zhao Songyuan scored in the second and 57th minutes to put China in control, but Ziyad Baha pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 64th minute before Rami Lougmani struck in the ninth minute of stoppage time to rescue a draw for Morocco.

Spain lead Group H with six points and an extraordinary goal difference of plus-20, while Morocco are second on four points. In Group G, Mali are top with six points, while Belgium have three.

Italy lead Group E with six points, while Senegal and Croatia are level on four points at the top of Group F.

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