MENAFN - Gulf Times) A $129,100 prize pool, among the richest in the sport, awaits the world's top bowlers as HH the Amir's Bowling Cup 2026 rolls into Doha today for 11 days of high-stakes action on the lanes.

Organised by the Qatar Bowling Federation (QBF), the tournament runs until December 3 and has drawn top international players chasing podium places, titles and a share of the money.

The champion will take home $25,000, the runner-up $16,000 and the third-placed finisher $12,000, with cash awards reaching all the way down to 40th place. There is something to bowl for every day of qualifying too: a $200 prize for the highest series score on each of the nine days.

Beyond the main event, the organisers have set up separate divisions for youth, women and players over 50. The aim is to widen participation and give more bowlers a chance at silverware and prize money.

The youth category carries a $4,500 pool, while the women's and over-50 divisions are worth $6,000 each.

Qualifying gets under way today across 32 lanes and runs until December 1, with 42 squads in action over nine days. Bowlers will contest nine qualifying rounds, three per squad, and re-entry is allowed for those looking to improve their scores and climb into the final stages.

The multi-stage format builds towards a final showdown for the title. For players still outside the cut, a“Desperado” squad offers a last lifeline and one final chance to bowl their way into the decisive rounds.

In the youth (21 and under), women's and over-50 divisions, the top three will advance to head-to-head knockout matches.

Finals action begins on Wednesday, December 2, with the semi-finals and finals of the three divisions running alongside the first phase of the main event. The tournament ends on Thursday, December 3, with the final rounds and the awards ceremony.

Sanctioned under World Bowling and European Tenpin Bowling Federation (ETBF) rules, the event carries points towards both the Asian and European rankings.

The tournament is part of the QBF's strategy to host major international championships, give players an elite competitive setting and strengthen Doha's standing as a global sporting hub. The federation also wants it to raise technical and organisational standards in the sport.

The organising committee has promised an edition worthy of a tournament bearing HH the Amir's name. It aims to combine fierce competition and big prize money with smooth organisation, and to show how far bowling in Qatar has come.