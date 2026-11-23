MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar National Library (QNL), through its Heritage Library, will host the fourth edition of its cultural seminar series, "From the Memory of Private Collections in Qatar,” exploring the private library of the late Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud.

Taking place on 25 November, the seminar will spotlight one of Qatar's most significant private collections, the library of the late Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud (may he rest in peace), which houses rare manuscripts, books, and historical documents reflecting Qatar's rich intellectual and cultural heritage.

The seminar will be attended by HE Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari alongside senior officials and a distinguished panel of scholars and historians who will offer multifaceted insights into the late Sheikh's biography, scholarly contributions, and enduring legacy.

Highlighting the vital collaboration between private custodians of history and national cultural institutions, the event forms part of Qatar National Library's ongoing mission to preserve Qatar's collective memory and rare historical heritage and support access to knowledge for researchers and the wider community.

"We launched this series in the belief that private family libraries are the memory of the nation, and our aim is to preserve them and make them available to researchers and future generations. In this fourth edition, we are proud to celebrate the late Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, one of Qatar's most distinguished judges and scholars, and to learn more about his remarkable private library," said Head of Heritage Collections at Qatar National Library Aysha Hassan Al Ansari.

The series continues to gain recognition as a platform that celebrates Qatar's scholarly and cultural heritage and the individuals and families who have preserved it.

Qatar National Library Heritage Library