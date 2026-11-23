MENAFN - Gulf Times) Mandarin Oriental, Doha marked Qatar Sustainability Week 2026, powered by Earthna, a member of Qatar Foundation, with a colleague-led clean-up drive in partnership with Seashore Recycling and Sustainability Center. Guided by its Group-wide values,“We Act Responsibly”, the hotel remains dedicated to creating a positive and lasting impact for the wellbeing of communities and the planet, through initiatives designed to inspire positive change among colleagues and the wider community.

A highlight of the hotel's participation was a clean-up drive held on 2 November at the Singing Sand Dunes, conducted in partnership with Seashore Recycling and Sustainability Center. Twenty colleagues volunteered their time and effort to collect and segregate waste, helping to preserve the natural beauty of the area while raising awareness of the importance of protecting Qatar's unique natural landscapes. Through teamwork and collaboration, participants contributed to a cleaner, more sustainable environment and reinforced the hotel's commitment to environmental stewardship.

Colleagues are at the heart of this commitment. Every colleague at Mandarin Oriental, Doha is entitled to one paid volunteer day annually to take part in community and sustainability initiatives. In 2026, the hotel has already committed to 20 social impact activities, with colleagues contributing more than 2,400 volunteer hours year to date. Reflecting Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group's commitment to responsible business practices, sustainability remains deeply embedded in the culture of the hotel, encouraging environmental awareness, social responsibility and collective action.

Beyond the clean-up drive, the hotel's commitment extends across a wide range of initiatives throughout the year, all aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Highlights include, but are not limited to, a mangrove conservation activity held in October in partnership with Earthna, in which 19 colleagues planted 986 mangrove seeds and 50 mangrove seedlings and cleared seaweed from the mangrove area to support the healthy growth of the ecosystem.

Further highlights from the hotel's social impact programme include a blood donation drive with Hamad Medical Corporation and, as part of its 2026 Ramadan Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, a partnership with Chef Middle East and Wa'hab Food Bank to support the community during the holy month. Colleagues prepared and packed more than 500 meal bags, each containing a full meal and a bottle of water. Ingredients were generously provided by Chef Middle East, and Wa'hab carried out the distribution, reaching 520 individuals.

“At Mandarin Oriental, Doha, sustainability is not simply an initiative but an integral part of who we are. We are incredibly proud of our colleagues, whose enthusiasm and commitment continue to drive meaningful environmental and community-focused action across our hotel and beyond. Our participation in Qatar Sustainability Week reflects our shared belief that every contribution, no matter how small, can make a positive difference for future generations,” said Thomas Kinsperger, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Doha.

Mandarin Oriental Qatar Sustainability Week 2026 Earthna Seashore Recycling and Sustainability Center