MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shareholder investigation concerns disclosures about the Max AI rollout and revenue headwinds

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of ServiceTitan, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTAN) investors following the stock's nearly 30% decline on September 9, 2026. The investigation concerns whether ServiceTitan adequately disclosed the financial effects of its Max AI rollout.

What if I purchased ServiceTitan securities?

If you purchased ServiceTitan securities and suffered losses, contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation and your potential legal options. Individuals with information relevant to the investigation are also encouraged to contact the firm.

Visit our ServiceTitan investigation page:

You may also contact Jim Baker at ... or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What prompted the investigation?

On September 8, 2026, ServiceTitan reported year-over-year gross transaction volume growth of 17% for its fiscal second quarter. During its earnings call, the Company disclosed that the shift toward Max and related revenue-recognition timing were expected to create a $2 million to $3 million subscription revenue headwind over the remainder of fiscal 2027. ServiceTitan also explained that it had elected to waive onboarding fees for existing customers transitioning to Max and expected the mix shift to reduce professional-services revenue by approximately another $2 million during that period.

Following the September 8 announcements, ServiceTitan shares declined $24.46, or approximately 29.98%, to close at $57.12 on September 9, 2026.

Who Is Johnson Fistel, PLLP?

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. The firm also represents foreign investors who have purchased securities on U.S. exchanges.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker | (619) 814-4471

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