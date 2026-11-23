MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) installed Intersection, a public artwork created by visual artist Karole Biron, which can be admired at the South Shore entrance to the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

“The Intersection artwork adds the finishing touch to the redevelopment of this area which was carried out over the past few years. With this magnificent artwork, which echoes the steel structure of the bridge, JCCBI seeks to enhance this iconic and strategically important Montreal landmark, while reaffirming its presence in the urban landscape. In addition, the community will be able to enjoy a distinctive and inspiring experience when passing through this area, both day and night,” said Sandra Martel, Chief Executive Officer at JCCBI.

“Learning that my proposal had been selected to create Intersection filled me with joy and pride. I also felt the weight of the responsibility entrusted to me: designing an artwork inspired by a structure as iconic as the Jacques Cartier Bridge. It was with great enthusiasm, humility, and conviction that I undertook this wonderful challenge,” said artist Karole Biron.

An artwork rooted in the identity of the Jacques Cartier Bridge

According to artist Karole Biron,“the Intersection artwork is above all about an encounter. Its tapering pillars symbolize two shores, two hands, or two solidly anchored bodies. Where they meet, irregular triangles are adorned with cross braces to form floating lace, whose twists and turns make it seem to dance. A symbol of unity and harmony, Intersection conjures an ideal of peace, highlighting the contribution of the builders and recalling the Jacques Cartier Bridge's role in connecting regions and communities.”

A project born of a rigorous selection process

The artist was selected following a Canada-wide call for applications and call for proposals issued by JCCBI in 2025. A selection committee-comprising public art experts from the City of Montreal and the City of Longueuil, as well as visual arts specialists-evaluated the applications and proposed concepts. The final selection was based on a number of criteria, including the relevance and originality of the conceptual approach, as well as the artwork's symbolism, timelessness and harmonious integration with its surroundings.

In addition, while the design was up to the artist, the results of a public survey carried out by JCCBI in September 2024, in which Canadians expressed their views on key elements of the artwork, also had to be taken into account.

An investment to enhance the beauty of the public space

The creation of this imposing artwork, standing over 15 meters tall and weighing 8,140 kg, represents an investment of $500,000, which includes the artist's creative work, materials, fabrication, transportation, and installation of the artwork. The artist was supported by about ten artisans from Atelier du Bronze art foundry in the creation of the artwork. Through this investment, JCCBI reaffirms its commitment to harmoniously integrating its infrastructure into its surroundings and to enhancing the quality of the spaces it develops for the benefit of the community.

Where to see the artwork

Since the artwork is installed at the South Shore entrance, on a point of land to the bridge where the traffic lanes diverge, the public cannot approach it. The best places to view Intersection are from the multipurpose path or the sidewalk of the Jacques Cartier Bridge, or while driving by.

About the artist

A visual arts artist, Karole Biron holds a bachelor's degree in visual arts and a master's degree in architecture. Her work explores the relationship between art, architecture and urban life, exploring landmarks and the ways in which we perceive space, move through it, and inhabit it. She creates public artworks that directly engage with the spaces where they are installed. Her work has been displayed in Quebec and abroad. Her wide-ranging practice encompasses sculpture, photography and installation art.

Here are the multimedia links:

Project website

Press release – Results of the general public survey (November 27, 2024)

Press release – Selection of the artwork (November 27, 2025)

Photo album – Jacques Cartier Bridge

Video album – Jacques Cartier Bridge

X Account – Jacques Cartier Bridge

Artist's website

About JCCBI

As a manager of important infrastructure, The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated is a federal Crown corporation established in 1978. It is responsible for the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the structure of the Québec Bridge, the Estacade, the federal sections of the Bonaventure Expressway and the Honoré Mercier Bridge, as well as the Melocheville Tunnel. The Corporation manages, maintains, and repairs these structures to ensure the safe passage of thousands of users every day. It also ensures that these structures remain safe, fully functional, and aesthetically pleasing both today and in the future.

For more information:

Nathalie Lessard, Director, Communications

Telephone: 450-651-8771

Email: Contact Us form

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:



A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

