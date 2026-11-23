MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Suja Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUJA) or certain of its executive officers violated state or federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Suja Life securities?

If you purchased Suja Life securities and suffered losses on your investment, you may join our investigation now:

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Or for more information, contact James Baker at ... or (619) 814-4471.

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What Is Johnson Fistel Investigating?

On August 4, 2026, Suja Life lowered its full-year net sales guidance to $360 million–$369 million from $367 million–$371 million. Management disclosed that bookings were below forecast and that certain products performed below expectations, despite a 16% increase in total distribution points.

Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Suja Life or certain executives misrepresented or failed to timely disclose material information concerning consumer demand, bookings, and product velocity.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation and also assists foreign investors who purchased securities on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit .

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In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, reflecting the firm's effectiveness in advocating for investors and recovering approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases in which it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

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