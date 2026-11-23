What if I purchased Greenland Energy securities?

For more information, contact Jim Baker at ... or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating?

On September 28, 2026, Fugazi Research published a report titled“GLND: Billions of Barrels on Paper, Zero From a Well,” raising concerns about Greenland Energy Company's (NASDAQ: GLND) oil exploration prospects, financial disclosures, and drilling timelines. The report highlighted that Greenland Energy raised approximately $70 million in gross proceeds through an April 2026 public offering while remaining an exploration-stage company with no proved oil reserves, no production, and no oil and gas production revenue as of June 30, 2026. The report also questioned the company's presentation of approximately 13 billion barrels of gross prospective recoverable oil, noting that the figure represents a high-end, unrisked estimate of undiscovered resources rather than proved reserves.

The report further raised concerns about Greenland Energy's drilling schedule. In May 2026, the company described its initial two-well exploration program as fully funded and identified a third- or fourth-quarter 2026 drilling window for its first exploration well. However, on September 24, 2026, Greenland Energy disclosed an amendment to its agreement with 80 Mile plc extending the contractual deadline for its first exploration well from December 31, 2026, to December 31, 2028. The contractual deadline for its second exploration well was also extended from December 31, 2027, to December 31, 2028.

On September 28, 2026, the day the Fugazi Research report was published, Greenland Energy's stock price fell $1.05 per share, or approximately 18.95%, to close at $4.49.

Who Is Johnson Fistel, PLLP?

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. The firm also represents foreign investors who have purchased securities on U.S. exchanges.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker | (619) 814-4471

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