MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) following a sharp decline in the Company's stock price after reporting disappointing financial results and intensifying competitive pricing pressures in the graphite electrode industry.

What Should GrafTech Shareholders Do?

If you purchased GrafTech securities and suffered losses, contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation and your potential legal options. Individuals with information relevant to the investigation are also encouraged to contact the firm.

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You may also contact Jim Baker at ... (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Prompted the Investigation?

On February 6, 2026, GrafTech reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results revealing significant deterioration in its financial performance. Fourth-quarter net sales declined 13% year-over-year to $116 million, while net losses increased to $65 million, compared to $49 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA declined to negative $22 million from negative $7 million, and adjusted free cash flow deteriorated to negative $39 million from negative $21 million.

The Company also acknowledged that competitive pricing pressures for graphite electrodes had intensified further, describing current industry pricing conditions as unsustainable and warning that challenging pricing dynamics were expected to continue into 2026.

Following these disclosures, GrafTech's stock price declined $7.25 per share, or approximately 46.21%, closing at $8.44 on February 6, 2026.

Johnson Fistel's investigation focuses on whether GrafTech and certain of its officers and directors made materially false or misleading statements or failed to disclose material information concerning the Company's pricing pressures, competitive environment, and financial outlook.

Who Is Johnson Fistel, PLLP?

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker | (619) 814-4471

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