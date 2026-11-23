MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a shareholder-rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired MNTN, Inc. (NYSE: MNTN) securities between August 5, 2026 and November 4, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The lawsuit, captioned LaTurner v. MNTN, Inc., et al., No. 1:26-cv-03242, alleges violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

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What Is the MNTN Class Action About?

MNTN operates a technology platform focused on performance advertising through Connected TV, enabling advertisers to reach audiences and measure the effectiveness of their campaigns.

According to the complaint, defendants made materially false or misleading statements concerning MNTN's business prospects, sales organization, and ability to achieve its financial guidance. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants overstated the Company's growth prospects while failing to disclose that changes to its sales organization had caused numerous experienced salespeople to leave, negatively affecting its ability to acquire new customers and meet its previously issued 2026 financial guidance. As a result, the complaint alleges that the Company's public statements concerning its business, operations, and prospects were materially false or misleading.

The complaint further alleges that the truth emerged on November 4, 2026, when MNTN announced its third-quarter financial results, reporting revenue of $80.3 million, below its previously projected range of $86 million to $89 million. The Company also reduced its full-year 2026 revenue guidance from $347 million to $357 million to $311 million to $314 million. During the accompanying earnings call, management disclosed that changes to the Company's sales compensation structure had resulted in the departure of approximately 40% of its experienced quota-carrying salespeople, limiting its ability to acquire new business.

On this news, MNTN's stock price fell $5.67 per share, or approximately 54.7%, to close at $4.70 per share on November 5, 2026.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who acts on behalf of the proposed class in directing the litigation. Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff must file their motions with the Court by January 19, 2027.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors may retain counsel of their choice, take no action, or remain absent members of the proposed class. No class has yet been certified.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for this communication.

Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

(619) 814-4471

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