Dr. Joanna Cook, DVM, founder of Vet's Favorite, showcases the brand's freeze-dried superfood meal toppers for dogs.

Veterinarian-formulated toppers are designed to complement, not replace, the food dogs already eat

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Veterinarian Dr. Joanna Cook today launched Vet's Favorite, a line of functional, freeze-dried dog food toppers that packs superfoods, protein, vegetables, roots, fruits and omega-3s into every piece. The toppers are now available nationwide.

Dr. Cook, founder of four hospitals on Oahu, created the brand to answer the question pet parents have asked her over 13 years in practice: "What should I feed my dog?" Vet's Favorite launches with two blends, freeze-dried beef and fish toppers paired with vegetables and fruit, and a veggie-forward topper is in the works.

Unlike most toppers on the market, which focus on a single protein or are made mainly for flavor, Vet's Favorite combines protein, vegetables, roots, fruits and omega-3s in every piece. Each blend uses ingredients chosen for their functional benefits, including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Freeze-drying helps preserve nutrients without the high heat of baking or dehydrating, and dogs still love the taste.

"I wish I could cook for my pets every day, but I can't," said Dr. Cook. "We want to give them that extra boost of nutrition and help them live the longest, best life that they can."

Every Vet's Favorite topper is built around a "build your bowl" philosophy. Rather than replacing a dog's primary diet, the toppers complement everyday meals with thoughtfully selected functional ingredients. Dr. Cook formulated the recipes with less than 20% protein, a decision influenced in part by her experience treating patients whose health conditions require careful attention to protein intake. The toppers also include turmeric and ginger, and use algae-derived DHA and EPA as a source of omega-3 fatty acids.

Dr. Cook's love for animals runs in the family. Her sons recently started their own dog treat brand, The Cookie Bros, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Vet's Favorite and The Cookie Bros are available for purchase at vetsfavorite.

About Vet's Favorite

Vet's Favorite creates veterinarian-formulated, freeze-dried dog food toppers made with functional ingredients and superfoods, designed to make everyday meals more nutritious and flavorful. Founded by Dr. Joanna Cook, DVM, the brand is based in Honolulu. Learn more at vetsfavorite or follow @vetsfavorite on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Media contact: Dana Dean, Dana Dean PR,...

Dana Dean

Dana Dean Public Relations

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Hawaii Veterinarian Launches Vet's Favorite, a Functional Freeze-Dried Dog Food Topper Made with Superfoods News Provided By Dana Dean Public Relations November 23, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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