MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Austin project highlights how integrated design and coordinated construction create a more functional, cohesive living space.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ACE Remodeling TX, a general contractor serving Austin and the surrounding area, announced the completion of a full-home renovation for an Austin homeowner. The project replaced a divided floor plan, a dated kitchen and bathrooms, and mismatched flooring and lighting with one coordinated interior, planned and built by a single team.The project shows how full home remodeling in Austin, TX works when every room is treated as part of the same plan. The team decided on layout, finishes, and structural changes together, so the finished house reads as one design instead of a set of separate upgrades.An Austin Homeowner Asks for One Plan Instead of Several ProjectsThe homeowner contacted ACE Remodeling TX after several years in the house. The rooms were closed off from one another, the kitchen was cut off from the living area, the bathrooms still had their original fixtures, and the flooring changed from room to room. Earlier estimates had come in one room at a time, and the homeowner wanted the whole house priced and scheduled as a single job.Choosing whole-house remodeling in Austin, TX through one contractor meant the homeowner set the style, budget, and work order once."The homeowner did not want to renovate in pieces and live around construction for years," said Asaf, CEO and Founder of ACE Remodeling. "We walked every room together, wrote down what mattered most to the family, and built the scope around that list."Structural and Layout Questions Settled Before Design BeganThe first weeks went to measuring, opening test areas, and reviewing the framing, plumbing, and electrical service. One wall between the kitchen and living area was a candidate for removal, and it needed engineering review to confirm whether it carried load. The location of plumbing lines, the age of the wiring, and the condition of the subfloor all affected what could move and what could stay.Where a structural modification was needed, ACE Remodeling TX worked with a structural engineer and designed around the engineer's specifications. They built every finding into the drawings instead of waiting until construction, which kept surprises out of the schedule."Old houses hide things, and the wall always has the last word," Asaf said. "We would rather learn what is inside it during planning, when a design change costs nothing, than after the crew has started."Shaping the Home Around How the Family LivesThe design stage turned the homeowner's priorities into architectural drawings, 3D renderings, and material selections, so the family could see the finished house before demolition began.Open-Concept Living SpacesWith the structural review complete, we removed the wall between the kitchen and living area and replaced it with an engineered beam. The open-concept layout gives the family clear sightlines from the kitchen to the main seating area, and furniture can now be placed without working around a partition.Kitchen and Bathroom RenovationsThe kitchen received new cabinetry, countertops, modern appliances, and an island sized to the opened floor plan. The bathrooms were taken down to the studs, re-plumbed where needed, and rebuilt with new vanities, tile, and fixtures chosen to match the rest of the house.Flooring, Lighting, and Interior FinishesOne flooring material now runs through the main living areas, removing the color and height changes that had divided the old rooms. Recessed lighting and new fixtures were laid out room by room, with separate controls for the kitchen work areas and the living space. The team selected paint, trim, and door hardware as a set."Open layouts only work when the floors, the lighting, and the finishes agree with each other," Asaf said. "A family should be able to look across the main living area and see one house."Turning Drawings Into a Build SchedulePlanning covered construction drawings, material orders, and a work sequence for each trade. We ordered long-lead items, including cabinetry, countertops, and the beam, early so they would arrive when the crew needed them. We mapped demolition, framing, rough-in, and finishing against one another so a delay in one trade would not stall the rest, and the homeowner received a plan for which rooms would stay usable at each stage.Working Through City of Austin PermitsFor homes inside Austin city limits, the City of Austin Development Services Department issues building permits and reviews work involving structural changes, electrical, plumbing, and mechanical systems. Homeowners who hire home remodeling contractors in Austin, TX are also relying on them to handle submittals and inspections, and ACE Remodeling TX managed that work for this project.The company prepared the drawings and the engineer's documentation, submitted the applications, and responded to review comments. Inspections were scheduled at the framing and rough-in stages, before the walls were closed, and again at completion."Permits protect the homeowner," Asaf said. "A documented, inspected remodel gives the next buyer fewer questions and gives the family proof that the structural work was done correctly."Running Every Trade Through One ScheduleConstruction began with protecting the rest of the house and demolishing the old finishes, the kitchen wall, and the bathrooms. The engineered beam and framing went in first, followed by rough plumbing, electrical, and lighting circuits and the first inspection. Insulation and drywall closed the walls, and flooring went down through the main living areas afterward.Cabinetry, countertops, tile, and fixtures followed in an order that let different crews work in different rooms at once. Painting came last so that no finished surface sat exposed to the dust of other trades. A complete home renovation in Austin, TX under one contractor gains most from this sequencing, since each trade arrives to find the previous trade's work finished and ready. The homeowner received regular progress updates with photos while the work continued.Handing Back a Home That Reads as One SpaceA project manager from ACE Remodeling TX completed the final inspections, worked through the punch list, and walked the house with the homeowner room by room. The kitchen now opens onto the living area, the bathrooms match the new finishes, and the flooring and lighting run through the main spaces without breaks. Because the work was permitted and inspected, the homeowner also has documentation for the structural change and the updated systems."A whole-home remodel works when you stop seeing the individual projects," Asaf said. "The kitchen, the floors, and the lights should feel like decisions one person made, because that is how we plan them."ACE Remodeling TX provides residential remodeling services in Austin, TX for homeowners planning anything from a layout change to a complete renovation, and manages each project from the first estimate meeting through the final walkthrough. Homeowners considering a similar project can reach the team at aceremodelingtx.About ACE Remodeling TXACE Remodeling TX is a general contractor serving Austin and the surrounding area. Its residential services include full home remodeling, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, ADU and addition construction, and deck, outdoor space, and pool remodeling, supported by architectural drawings, 3D renderings, and permitting. The team manages each project from the initial consultation through construction and a final walkthrough.

Asaf Shoshana

Ace Remodeling

+1 512-969-9179

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ACE Remodeling TX Finishes Open-Concept Whole-House Remodel in Austin News Provided By Small Biz Web Design Studio November 23, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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