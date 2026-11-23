Natalya Raduenz for OPEN END at LA Art Show 2027

Irina Metz for OPEN END at LA Art Show 2027

Anna Koyn for OPEN END at LA Art Show 2027

International exhibition explores freedom, transformation, and the possibility of an unwritten future.

- Julia Sysalova, curatorLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JS Gallery, the international contemporary art platform founded by the Institute of Mediterranean Culture (IMC), Greece, announces its return to the LA's largest and longest-running art fair. For the 32nd edition of LA Art Show, taking place January 6–10, 2027 at the Los Angeles Convention Center JS Gallery has prepared“OPEN END” project curated by Julia Sysalova (AICA), curator, art critic, and Vice President of the Institute of Mediterranean Culture and Research Fellow at the European Communication Institute.“OPEN END” explores freedom as the refusal of predetermined endings and views life as an open-ended process rather than a fixed narrative. The exhibition brings together thirteen artists from Europe, North America and Oceania, many of whom have crossed geographic, cultural, and personal boundaries: Oxana Akopov (USA), Alina Altukhova (USA), Irina Metz (Armenia), Veera Romanoff (Finland/UK), Alena Rezanova (USA), Olga Horne (New Zealand), Inna Geyyer (USA), Natalya Radünz (Germany), Aleksandra Masiuk (USA), Anna Koyn (USA), Olena Shyshkova (USA), Yury Goncharov (Canada), Alina Tacmelova (Canada).Each artist exists in a state of continual movement, shaping their own trajectory, identity and future. The works presented embrace uncertainty, transformation and the power of choice. Rather than offering definitive answers, they create a space where the future remains unwritten and freedom is understood as the capacity to imagine, to choose and to become.The exhibition presents a wide range of contemporary practices united by an interest in identity, transformation, belonging and personal freedom. Through different media and visual languages the participating artists explore the experience of living beyond predetermined narratives and the possibilities that emerge when the future remains open.JS Gallery returns to the LA Art Show following its participation in 2026, continuing its international program and its mission to bring together artists from different geographic and cultural backgrounds.“OPEN END” aligns with JS Gallery's mission to explore universal human themes through art while creating connections between individual artistic perspectives and cultures.Exhibition DetailsExhibition:“OPEN END”Event: LA Art Show 2027Location: Los Angeles Convention Center, booth 810Dates: January 6–10, 2027Curator: Julia Sysalova (AICA)Presented by: JS Gallery, Institute of Mediterranean CultureAbout JS GalleryJS Gallery, founded by the Institute of Mediterranean Culture (Greece), is aninternational art space committed to promoting unity, dialogue, and culturalexchange through contemporary art. The gallery works with artists worldwidewho explore universal themes through diverse visual languages, emphasizingconnection over fragmentation.About the LA Art ShowThe LA Art Show is one of the world's most influential contemporary art fairs,attracting leading galleries, institutions, and collectors. Its 2027 edition will onceagain transform Los Angeles into a global meeting point for contemporaryartistic discourse.

Irina Egorova

Collection PR

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

JS Gallery Returns to LA Art Show 2027 with 'OPEN END' Exhibition News Provided By Collection PR November 23, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.