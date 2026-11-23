Serial tech entrepreneur, executive coach and best-selling author to advise Relevantz on growth strategy and business development

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Relevantz Technology Services Inc., a leading software engineering services company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, has appointed Mark S. Lewis, co-founder and CEO of Evolve Media AI, to its Advisory Board.Relevantz's Advisory Board brings together experienced industry leaders who provide strategic guidance and market perspective as the company grows. Lewis, who has spent more than four decades building, scaling and advising technology leaders and technology companies, will counsel Relevantz on growth strategy, business development and organizational leadership. He will also help expand the company's relationships across the Southeast's business and technology communities.Lewis is co-founder and CEO of Evolve Media AI and leads Communiqué, a business executive coaching and consulting firm. He began his career at IBM and later co-founded New Orleans' first locally owned internet service provider. He went on to serve as president of the Louisiana Technology Council for 10 years and was named the state's Technology Leader of the Year by the Louisiana Governor's Office. In addition to his business and civic leadership, Lewis is the Amazon best-selling author of "Give A Damn!: The Ticket to Cultural Change"“What stood out to us about Mark is how much he genuinely cares about the success of the businesses and people around him,” said Dominic Savio, CEO of Relevantz.“That mindset, along with his candid advice, makes him a natural fit for our Advisory Board as we grow.”“Relevantz has built a strong reputation for engineering excellence and genuine client partnerships,” said Lewis.“I'm excited to join the Advisory Board and help the company build on that foundation as it grows, connecting its team with leaders and organizations that can benefit from what it does best.”Mark Lewis joins recently appointed advisory board member Debbie Lewis (no relation), former Chief Information Officer and Senior Advisor, Artificial Intelligence, at the Royal Canadian Mint, as Relevantz continues to expand its Advisory Board.About Relevantz Technology Services Inc.From our Atlanta headquarters and beyond, Relevantz delivers technology solutions that drive real business value for enterprises and ISVs. For nearly 30 years, we've gone beyond meeting specifications, infusing every project with innovative ideas and perspectives. With software engineering teams across four global offices, Relevantz supports customers in finance, healthcare, media, and other industries through a cohesive portfolio of services, including:Software Engineering: Products, apps, and APIsLegacy Modernization: Modernize with confidenceEnterprise AI: Copilots and AI agentsEnterprise Intelligence: Trusted data. Better decisions.Managed Services: AI-assisted operationsEnterprise Platforms: Salesforce and ServiceNowWith an engineering-first approach and a commitment to solving real business problems, Relevantz continues to help organizations accelerate their digital outcomes.Learn more at or @relevantztech.

Francis Borgians

Relevantz Technology Services

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Relevantz Names Mark S. Lewis to Advisory Board News Provided By Relevantz Technology Services November 23, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.