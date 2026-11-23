Opening of Kreassive Holiday Dream Land at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on November 14, 2026.

Chungdam Global's U.S. subsidiary Kreassive hosts KOTRA-supported pop-up, marking U.S. retail debuts for 16 brands

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kreassive, the U.S. subsidiary of Korean beauty and lifestyle distributor Chungdam Global (KOSDAQ: 362320), has opened“Kreassive Holiday Dream Land” at American Dream in New Jersey, bringing together 58 Korean brands for the U.S. holiday shopping season.The pop-up store officially opened on November 14, 2026, coinciding with the U.S. holiday shopping season, including Black Friday, Christmas and year-end festivities. It is supported by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), including its headquarters and New York office, under the agency's 2026 overseas expansion support program for distribution companies.Located around the holiday tree in Court C on Level 1, six kiosks showcase 49 K-beauty and nine K-food brands, with approximately 200 product varieties and about 18,000 units. The holiday assortment also includes approximately 1,300 varieties of official merchandise from about 40 K-pop acts. A rotating team of 30 to 40 locally hired employees supports retail operations.The lineup includes 18 newly participating small-business brands: 10 in beauty and eight in food. Of these, 16 are entering U.S. physical retail for the first time. Featured brands include DAMTIX for skincare, SIABARRIER for sun care, KEYTH for fragrance and hand care, DR for konjac jelly, and SAUCECO for Korean sauces.The shared retail format is designed to reduce individual brands' leasing and staffing costs while generating local sales data and consumer feedback to support future distribution partnerships.The initiative combines Chungdam Global's brand sourcing and development, consulting, marketing, distribution and logistics capabilities with Kreassive's local retail operations. Based in Torrance, California, Kreassive supports Asian beauty and wellness brands through pop-up stores, direct-to-consumer e-commerce and B2B wholesale. Earlier in 2026, Kreassive held 11 pop-ups at U.S. West Coast malls, selling approximately 60,000 units from about 110 brands.Na Beom-geun, head of KOTRA's New York office, said the holiday season offers Korean small businesses an opportunity to assess U.S. consumer demand. He added that KOTRA aims to use pop-up sales results to connect brands with local buyers and support longer-term access to U.S. retail networks.Kreassive is targeting 36,000 visitors, 8,900 purchasing customers, 17,900 units sold and $260,000 in sales over the full operating period.

Global PR Team

Kreassive, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kreassive Opens Holiday Pop-Up at American Dream with 58 Korean Beauty and Food Brands News Provided By Goldocean Communications November 23, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.