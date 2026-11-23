13th annual CURE Auto Insurance Boca Raton Bowl

13th Annual CURE Auto Insurance Boca Raton Bowl Kicks Off Friday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. ET at Florida Atlantic University's Flagler Credit Union Stadium

- Doug Mosley, Executive Director of the Boca Raton BowlBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, has announced CURE Auto Insurance as the new title sponsor for the Boca Raton Bowl, the annual college football postseason game played at Florida Atlantic University's Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. The bowl will now be known as the CURE Auto Insurance Boca Raton Bowl.The 13th annual CURE Auto Insurance Boca Raton Bowl will be played Friday, December 18, with kickoff set for 11 a.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and broadcast on ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3, showcasing the Palm Beaches to local, regional and nationwide audiences.“We are proud to add CURE Auto Insurance as our new title sponsor and unveil the CURE Auto Insurance Boca Raton Bowl as our new name,” said Doug Mosley, executive director of the Boca Raton Bowl.“Under Eric Poe's leadership, CURE is expanding into new markets and growing its business. We're looking forward to a great partnership that kicks off with this announcement and builds toward our game day on Friday, December 18.”“Football is a game of inches. Auto insurance is a game of dollars, and we want drivers to keep more of theirs,” said Eric Poe, chief executive officer of CURE Auto Insurance.“Our goal is simple. We want to offer the lowest rates we can and help good drivers save real money. We're proud to put our name on the Boca Raton Bowl and give fans a reason to remember CURE long after the final whistle.” The partnership comes as the bowl prepares for Bowl Week, December 14-18, five days of events across Palm Beach County including team arrivals, beach parties, community outreach visits and coaches' availability, leading up to Fan Fest and Family Midway on game day. Through its longstanding partnership with Spirit of Giving, the Boca Raton Bowl also provides complimentary tickets to local nonprofits, schools, youth sports teams, first responders, veterans and military families.Owned and operated by ESPN Events, the Boca Raton Bowl features tie-ins with the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference, Sun Belt Conference, as well as select independents. Teams for the 2026 game will be announced on Sunday, December 6 following conference championship weekend, and tickets go on sale the same day. Businesses can also take advantage of the bowl's new“Take Your Office to the Game” package. Starting at $1,600, the package includes 10 Sideline Reserve tickets, five VIP garage parking passes and a private 10' x 20' Fan Fest tent space, complete with table and chairs for pregame tailgating, networking and fun. With an 11 a.m. kickoff on a Friday, the game is an ideal holiday outing for South Florida offices. The 2025 game drew an average of 1.6 million viewers on ESPN, peaking at 2.4 million, as Louisville defeated Toledo, 27–22, in front of nearly 20,000 fans.For more information about the Boca Raton Bowl, visit BocaRatonBowl and follow @BocaRatonBowl on Instagram, Facebook and @BocaBowl on X and YouTube. To learn more about CURE Auto Insurance, visit or call 800-535-CURE.About the Boca Raton BowlNow in its 13th year, the Boca Raton Bowl has established itself as one of college football's premier postseason events, combining top-tier competition with a vibrant South Florida experience. Played at Flagler Credit Union Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University, the bowl annually attracts teams from leading conferences and delivers compelling matchups in a dynamic, fan-friendly environment. Since 2014, the Boca Raton Bowl has generated more than 30 million cumulative television viewers, welcomed tens of thousands of fans to Palm Beach County and created significant economic impact for the region. With over 60 alumni selected in the NFL Draft and numerous others advancing to professional football, the Boca Raton Bowl continues to play a key role in showcasing the next generation of football talent on a national stage. The game is televised nationally on ESPN, broadcast on ESPN Radio and supported locally by ESPN 106.3. For sponsorship opportunities and more information, visit BocaRatonBowl and follow Boca Raton Bowl on Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube.About CURE Auto InsuranceHeadquartered in Princeton, N.J., CURE Auto Insurance (Citizens United Reciprocal Exchange) was founded in 1990 and specializes in car insurance. The company serves drivers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Forbes named CURE to its 2025 list of America's Best Insurance Companies, and the Philadelphia Business Journal named CEO Eric Poe one of its 2025 Most Admired CEOs. For more information, visit or call 800-535-CURE.About ESPN EventsESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2026-27 academic year, the 35-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, nine college basketball events, two college volleyball events, the premier regular-season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events accounted for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.MEDIA CONTACTSBoca Raton Bowl/ESPNPaige Kornblue, 561.866.3077,...Melissa Perlman, 561-310-9921,...ESPN PRAmanda Brooks,...Grayson Shirey,...CURE Auto InsuranceGlori Gayster, 609 560-6392,...

Melissa Perlman

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BOCA RATON BOWL ANNOUNCES CURE AUTO INSURANCE AS NEW TITLE SPONSOR News Provided By BlueIvy Communications November 23, 2026, 19:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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