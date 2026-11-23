Kimberlie Clark

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Founder of Love N Light Awakenings LLC earns Top 10 recognition in global contest drawing 211,252 votes, following a journey from healthcare to sound healing.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA), in partnership with Life Changing Energy and the Brighter Healing Foundation, announced that Lexington complementary wellness practitioner Kimberlie Clark, founder of Love N Light Awakenings LLC, has been recognized among the Top 10 in the Second Annual Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest. Clark finished sixth in the international competition, bringing recognition to her work in Reiki, sound healing, and complementary wellness.This year's contest received 136 entries representing 10 countries and 38 U.S. states, with more than 45,000 viewers exploring the gallery of applicants. Worldwide enthusiasm fueled 211,252 votes, turning the competition into a showcase of visibility, connection, and community impact. Nearly $50,000 in prizes, many donated by Life Changing Energy & Qi Life Store, were awarded to honor the dedication and work of participating healers.For Clark, the recognition represents another chapter in a personal journey shaped by a career in healthcare, the loss of loved ones, and years devoted to family caregiving.“Being recognized through the 2026 Sound & Energy Healer of the Year competition means more to me than I can put into words. When I look back at everything life has brought me through, I realize that every challenge, every sacrifice, and every unexpected turn helped lead me to this moment. I am incredibly grateful and humbled,” Clark shared.Clark began her professional career in surgical technology, where she assisted in operating rooms and developed a strong commitment to compassionate patient care. Among her most memorable experiences were holding a newborn baby during a cesarean delivery as the child took its first breath and placing her hand upon a beating human heart during open-heart surgery.These experiences left a lasting impression on Clark, reinforcing her appreciation for life and the importance of treating vulnerable patients with dignity, compassion, and respect.Although she initially envisioned a lifelong career in surgical technology, Clark eventually stepped away from the profession to care for her 90-year-old grandmother, who was battling cancer and later developed dementia.Approximately one year after her grandmother's passing, Clark's father was diagnosed with cancer. She once again became a family caregiver, accompanying him to medical appointments and chemotherapy treatments before his eventual passing from leukemia.It was during those chemotherapy visits to the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center in Lexington that Clark first encountered information about Reiki.“I had never even heard of Reiki until I discovered information about it while taking my father to chemotherapy at the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center. I was curious, so I started researching it, and what I discovered amazed me. I had no idea that something I encountered during such a difficult time in my life would eventually become such an important part of my purpose,” Clark explained.Her initial curiosity led to further study of Reiki as a complementary wellness practice and eventually expanded into sound healing and other energy-based modalities.For the past five years, Clark has also devoted herself to caring for her mother full-time while continuing her education and professional development.Today, Clark is a Usui Reiki Master Practitioner, Expert Level Sound Healer, and Reiki Physical Body Systems Specialist. Her training includes crystal singing bowls, weighted and non-weighted tuning forks, chakra balancing, biofield work, mindfulness, and complementary energy practices.Through Love N Light Awakenings LLC, Clark brings together these modalities to offer personalized wellness experiences intended to encourage relaxation, stress reduction, mindfulness, and emotional well-being.The Lexington-based business provides virtual wellness sessions and private in-person appointments at clients' locations in the Lexington area, by appointment only.Clark's approach emphasizes creating a compassionate environment where individuals can take time for themselves, reconnect with their sense of inner peace, and explore complementary wellness practices at their own pace.Her personal experiences as both a healthcare professional and family caregiver continue to influence her work.“For years, I believed surgical technology was the career I was meant to pursue. But life led me down a different path, caring for my grandmother, my father, and now my mother. Along the way, I discovered Reiki and sound healing. Today, I believe those experiences were preparing me for my true calling all along. Love N Light Awakenings was born from that journey,” Clark said.Fay C., who participated in a 60-minute sound bath with Clark, shared her experience:“I had a wonderful experience during my one-hour sound bath with Kimberlie. I could actually feel the vibrations from the crystal singing bowls throughout my body, and it was incredibly relaxing!”Beyond her training and services, Clark emphasizes the importance of compassion, personal integrity, and treating others with dignity. Her experiences in surgical technology and family caregiving helped shape the values she now brings to her wellness practice.“One principle has guided me throughout my life: Always do the right thing, even when no one is looking. Because even when no one sees you, God does. I carried that belief into the operating room when caring for vulnerable patients, and I carry it into every aspect of my work today. Compassion and integrity will always matter more to me than recognition,” Clark shared.The recognition also reflects the support Clark received throughout the international competition.“The love and encouragement I received throughout this competition have touched my heart so deeply. Every vote, every shared post, every kind word, and every person who believed in me reminded me that I was never walking this journey alone. I will always be grateful for that support,” she said.Looking ahead, Love N Light Awakenings LLC is continuing to expand its complementary wellness offerings through ongoing professional education and specialized Reiki training. Clark is also developing additional educational content and virtual wellness experiences focused on relaxation, mindfulness, sound healing, and self-care.She hopes to expand opportunities for private in-person appointments in the Lexington area while continuing to provide virtual services. Additional announcements will be shared through the business website as plans are finalized.Guided by the philosophy“HEAL. ALIGN. PROTECT. EMPOWER”, Clark remains committed to providing compassionate wellness experiences informed by her personal journey, professional training, and dedication to caring for others.For more information about Kimberlie Clark, Love N Light Awakenings LLC, virtual wellness sessions, or private appointments in the Lexington area, visit or email....About Love N Light Awakenings LLCLove N Light Awakenings LLC is a Lexington, Kentucky-based complementary wellness practice founded by Kimberlie Clark, a Usui Reiki Master Practitioner, Expert Level Sound Healer, and Reiki Physical Body Systems Specialist. The business offers personalized Reiki and sound healing experiences incorporating crystal singing bowls, weighted and non-weighted tuning forks, chakra balancing, biofield work, mindfulness, and energetic protection education. Services are available virtually and through private in-person appointments at clients' locations in the Lexington area.About the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA)The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance is a professional membership organization dedicated to elevating the practice, visibility, and integrity of sound and energy healers worldwide. For more information about the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance and this year's contest, visit or contact...

Vickie Gould

Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy

+1 517-798-6299

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Lexington's Kimberlie Clark Earns Top 10 Honors in International Sound & Energy Healer Contest News Provided By Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy November 23, 2026, 19:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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