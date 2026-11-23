Shovels in AWS Marketplace

- Ryan Buckley, CEOCONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shovels, the prediction engine for the built world, announced today that its building permit and contractor data is now available through Data as a Service on AWS Marketplace, giving customers a faster way to discover, subscribe to, and consume Shovels data.With Shovels building permit and contractor data on AWS Marketplace, buyers can subscribe using flexible pricing that fits how they consume data, and access it through an API endpoint. Purchases are billed on the buyer's existing AWS account, so procurement and payment stay in one place. This helps Shovels' customers in construction, insurance, real estate, and building products move from evaluation to production faster, with standardized permit, contractor, and property records that show where construction is happening and who is doing the work.Data as a Service on AWS Marketplace lets sellers offer content and data products that buyers subscribe to and consume through an API or a seller portal, with billing settled on the buyer's AWS bill. Sellers can choose upfront, consumption-based, or subscription pricing, set pricing by dimension, and offer public or private terms. Listed products appear in the AWS Marketplace catalog, available on the web and via MCP and API."Every building project starts with a permit, and the teams building models and AI applications on that signal shouldn't have to wait out a separate procurement cycle to get it. By making Shovels building permit and contractor data available on AWS Marketplace, we help customers get to the data they need faster and put it to work in lead generation, underwriting, and market analysis," said Ryan Buckley, CEO, Shovels.Shovels' building permit and contractor data is available on AWS Marketplace today. To learn more, visit our AWS Marketplace listing.About ShovelsShovels is the prediction engine for the built world. Shovels uses AI to clean, enrich, and unify building permit, contractor, and property data from more than 3,600 U.S. jurisdictions, covering 210 million+ permits and 4.33 million+ contractors. Teams use Shovels data through an API, web app, and data warehouse shares to see where construction is happening before it shows up anywhere else. Learn more at .

Morgan Friberg

Shovels

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Shovels Building Permit and Contractor Data Now Available on AWS Marketplace News Provided By Shovels November 23, 2026, 19:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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