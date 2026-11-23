Cal CalNeva Acquisition

Acquisition expands Cal's presence in Coalinga and Huron, bringing network upgrades, faster speeds, and expanded services to local communities.

- Craig Stein, CEO of CalSHINGLE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cal, a leading provider of broadband services in rural and underserved communities, today announced the acquisition of CalNeva Broadband, a trusted Central Valley Internet Provider. The transaction expands Cal's footprint across the communities of Coalinga and Huron and reinforces its commitment to delivering reliable, affordable, and locally focused connectivity.This acquisition is part of Cal's broader strategy to invest in and upgrade community-based networks, bringing faster speeds, improved reliability, and better service options to residents and businesses that have historically been overlooked by larger carriers.“We're focused on building stronger networks for the communities we serve,” said Craig Stein, CEO of Cal.“CalNeva has deep local roots and a loyal customer base. By combining their presence with our infrastructure and resources, we can deliver more reliable service, faster speeds, and better overall value to our neighbors across these two communities.”Founded in 2008, CalNeva Broadband has earned a reputation for dependable service and personalized customer support. Under Cal, customers will benefit from continued local service, enhanced network performance, and access to expanded offerings including bundled internet, TV, and phone services.“Joining Cal allows us to take what we've built locally and significantly improve the quality and reach of our network,” said Tom Gelardi, Managing Partner at CalNeva Broadband.“Our customers will see better performance, more options, and continued local support they can trust.”The acquisition is supported by Littlebanc, Cal's strategic investment partner.“Cal is executing a disciplined strategy of partnering with strong local providers and investing in network upgrades that matter,” said Michael Margolies, CEO of Littlebanc.“Bandwidth keeps getting cheaper. Getting a household properly connected hasn't. Cal prices the whole package, and keeps it simple and fair. That's the job: deliver high-quality, affordable internet while preserving the local relationships that make these networks valuable.”Cal will begin integrating and upgrading CalNeva Broadband's network immediately, with a focus on improving service reliability, increasing speeds, and maintaining a strong local customer experience.About CalFounded in 1996, Cal is a regional broadband provider delivering high-speed internet, TV, and phone services to residential and business customers across California. The company is committed to expanding access, improving network quality, and maintaining a local-first approach to customer service.

Julianna Smith

Cal

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Cal Acquires CalNeva Broadband, Expanding Affordable Internet in Central California News Provided By Cal November 23, 2026, 19:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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