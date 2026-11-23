MENAFN - Market Press Release) Organized by RX China, FILM & TAPE EXPO 2026 successfully concluded from 27–29 October at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an), strengthening its position as a leading business platform for the global functional films, adhesive tapes and advanced materials industries.

Held alongside ADHESIVES & CHEMICALS EXPO, C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN, CIFSIE, CMF, and NEPCON ASIA, the exhibition brought together suppliers, manufacturers, technology providers and professional buyers from across the electronics, automotive, new energy and advanced manufacturing sectors. The event created a valuable environment for industry professionals to discover emerging technologies, explore sourcing opportunities and build strategic business partnerships.

As part of the larger co-located exhibition platform, the event welcomed 1,013 exhibitors and brands and 70,559 professional visitors over three days, including 3,083 overseas buyers from 134 countries and regions. Through RX China's Targeted Attendee Program (TAP), the exhibition facilitated 2,795 business matching meetings, connecting exhibitors with qualified buyers actively seeking innovative products, materials and manufacturing solutions.

A key highlight of this year's edition was the introduction of three dedicated themed zones: the Adhesives & Chemical Materials Zone, Fluorosilicone Materials Zone, and Color & Innovative Design Zone. These specialized showcases reflected growing market demand for high-performance materials and advanced solutions that support next-generation applications across electronics, semiconductors, electric vehicles, robotics and intelligent manufacturing.

Visitors also explored a broad range of innovations spanning functional films, specialty adhesive tapes, optical materials, thermal management solutions, lightweight composites and converting technologies. International participation further enhanced the exhibition's global reach, creating opportunities for cross-border collaboration and technology exchange.

Complementing the exhibition floor, a series of industry forums and summits brought together experts and business leaders to discuss market trends, technological advancements and sustainability initiatives shaping the future of the sector.

Building on the success of the 2026 edition, FILM & TAPE EXPO 2027 will return to Shenzhen from 27–29 October 2027, continuing to connect global industry stakeholders and drive innovation, collaboration and business growth across the functional materials value chain.