MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- A new IDC MarketScape“reveals a market at a critical turning point,” with enterprise buyers increasingly focused on outcomes. As expectations continue to rise for AI-enabled and reliable workplace services, Lenovo has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Workplace Services 2026 Vendor Assessment. The IDC MarketScape recognized Lenovo's strengths in AI platform depth and personalization through xIQ, commercial flexibility and sustainable device lifecycle, product quality and customer-validated, dependable service delivery.

Enterprises are looking to apply AI where it can reduce friction in everyday workplace operations. The IDC MarketScape shows that these priorities are shaping how enterprises evaluate digital workplace providers, with greater emphasis on how effectively AI can be applied across day-to-day service operations.

"AI is reshaping what enterprises expect from their digital workplace, from how employees are supported to how IT teams manage and improve workplace experiences," said Rakshit Ghura, Vice President and General Manager, Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions. "I believe being named a Leader in this IDC MarketScape reflects the significant progress we've made. By bringing together our xIQ Digital Workplace Platform with AI-powered services across our end-to-end DWS portfolio, we continue to help customers in their efforts to improve workplace support with services that adapt to employee needs, while more effectively managing workplace technology.”

Enabling a more responsive digital workplace

As employee needs become more varied, enterprises are looking for workplace services that can respond more effectively to different roles, contexts and ways of working. Lenovo's xIQ Digital Workplace Platform brings together device telemetry and enterprise data to dynamically build persona profiles and apply contextual signals and adaptive learning, enabling workplace experiences, recommendations and orchestration to be tailored to different employee needs. The IDC MarketScape highlights Lenovo's xIQ platform, stating that“Lenovo has built a differentiated AI platform in xIQ, drawing on device telemetry at a very large scale to deliver persona-based personalization across its client base, supported by high internal AI adoption across its own delivery teams. This platform depth, combined with a full device-to-service stack, gives Lenovo a distinctive AI-led workplace proposition.”

"Digital workplace buyers no longer separate the device from the workplace experience delivered through the device, and Lenovo meets this evolving market expectation very well. The vendor's xIQ platform draws on telemetry from a vast installed base to personalize and automate the workplace, transforming Lenovo from device-centric vendor to a truly AI-enabled, device-to-services digital workplace provider,” says Pushkaraksh Shanbhag, Senior Research Director, Worldwide Services, IDC.

Lenovo's broader approach addresses four priorities shaping how enterprises manage the workplace:

Automating support with agentic AI:

Enterprises are increasingly focused on automating routine support tasks while improving service operations and maintaining effective governance as AI takes on a greater role in service delivery. Lenovo applies agentic AI across service desk operations, while the xIQ platform supports personalization, recommendations, and orchestration across the workplace. The IDC MarketScape notes that“Although Lenovo has a mature AI platform, strong AI engagement coverage and meaningful agentic AI deployment within its service desk the vendor can further extend the scope and depth of agentic AI-led autonomous resolution in its service desk operations to convert its platform and vision into at-scale operational outcomes.”

Managing workplace technology with greater flexibility:

As business requirements change, enterprises need greater flexibility in how workplace technology is funded, deployed and scaled. Lenovo TruScale provides as-a-service consumption across devices, software and services. The IDC MarketScape notes that“Lenovo's TruScale as-a-service model offers flexible, outcome-aligned consumption, and its Sustainable Device-as-a-Service and CIP give it strong, device-anchored sustainability credentials for enterprises with lifecycle and Scope 3 reporting obligations.”

Improving lifecycle visibility and carbon reporting:

Enterprises are also seeking greater visibility into the environmental impact of workplace technology across the device lifecycle. Lenovo Sustainable Device-as-a-Service and the Carbon Impact Portal support lifecycle management and carbon reporting, with the portal tracking product carbon footprint in alignment with the GHG Protocol and EU CSRD. IDC identifies Lenovo's sustainable device lifecycle capabilities as a strength, particularly for enterprises with lifecycle and Scope 3 reporting requirements.

Connecting employee experience with business priorities while maintaining dependable service:

Enterprises require clearer ways to connect workplace experience measures with business priorities while maintaining dependable day-to-day service. Lenovo's XLA 2.0 framework connects employee experience, sentiment, and productivity measures with business KPIs and C-suite objectives. The IDC MarketScape also identifies product quality and dependable service delivery as a customer-validated strength:“Reference clients valued Lenovo's device offering and product reliability, current models matched to requirements, competitive pricing, a responsive service relationship, and consistent achievement of on-time service-level commitments. This points to dependable, relationship-led delivery on device-as-a-service engagements.”

Together, Lenovo's approach brings workplace intelligence, managed services, commercial flexibility and lifecycle management into a single device-to-service model, giving enterprises a more coordinated way to manage workplace technology and service delivery.

View the IDC MarketScape excerpt here.

SOURCE: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Workplace Services 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54119026, September 2026)

For more information about Lenovo's Digital Workplace Solutions, visit our website here.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of“Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at and follow the latest news in our newsroom.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

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