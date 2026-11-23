MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Ant Group's AI health app Afu (also known as AQ) has launched a major upgrade, introducingthat allow users to discuss everyday health concerns with AI through video calls, alongsidefor weight loss, blood sugar control and parenting.

As of September 2026, Afu had reached 150 million users, handling nearly 20 million health inquiries per day. Powered by Ant Group's LingSante medical and health AI model family, including LingSante-3.1*, a medical large model that consistently ranks among the leading models in the open-source healthcare AI landscape, the upgraded app can visually assess symptoms, help users better describe their health concerns and provide personalized guidance. It also offers proactive health reminders and integrates with a wider range of smart health devices, including the newly launched AI health band and AI health ring, enabling more comprehensive health monitoring and analysis.

“The most profound impact of AI on healthcare is its ability to reshape how health services are delivered, making personalized care more accessible and affordable at scale, while enabling people to gain a more comprehensive and accurate understanding of their own health,” said Cyril Han, CEO of Ant Group.“AI is becoming a bridge between clinical care in hospitals and health management beyond hospital settings, accelerating a fundamental shift from treating illness to maintaining health.”

AI video consultations offer a more intuitive way to discuss health concerns

Text-based AI consultations can make it difficult for users to describe symptoms accurately, particularly when they are unsure how to explain the location or nature of their discomfort. The new AI video consultation feature addresses this by allowing users to have real-time video calls with Afu, which can visually assess symptoms, examine physical conditions, and review medicines and medical reports.

For example, when assessing a skin condition, Afu can observe the appearance and distribution of a rash and ask follow-up questions about whether the affected area is itchy or painful. It can also guide users through simple physical movements to help assess joint and muscle discomfort.

The feature also supports certain remote health checks. By analyzing facial blood flow changes captured on video, Afu can estimate indicators such as heart rate and breathing rate. It can combine these observations with health metrics from connected wearable devices to provide a more comprehensive assessment.

Users who want additional reassurance can also ask Afu to bring an online doctor into the consultation for professional review and advice. Afu is the first and currently the only health AI application in China to establish this integrated AI-and-human-doctor collaboration model. Its doctor-review service already covers 16 medical specialties.

With this capability, Afu aims to help users address everyday health concerns and minor discomforts from home, while making more informed decisions about when to seek medical care. This approach may also help ease pressure on healthcare resources, allowing doctors to focus more on patients requiring diagnosis and treatment.

AI Health Manager offers personalized support for everyday health goals

The upgraded Afu app also strengthens its AI Health Manager capabilities, going beyond answering health questions to take on roles such as an AI weight-loss coach, nutritionist and parenting assistant. It can develop personalized health plans and provide proactive reminders to help users stay on track with their goals.

Users can simply tell Afu what they want to achieve. Drawing on their personal health profiles, Afu develops tailored plans and provides ongoing reminders and support. For example, parents can share their baby's age, height, weight and head circumference with Afu to create a personalized child health profile and parenting plan. Afu can then send reminders for weight checks, routine health examinations and vaccinations.

To support more continuous health management, Afu connects with smart health devices across eight categories, including body fat scales, blood glucose monitors and smart bands.

The latest upgrade further expands this ecosystem with the launch of the Afu AI health band and Afu AI health ring. Both devices monitor indicators such as heart rate, sleep patterns and women's menstrual cycles. Combined with Afu's AI analysis and health services, they help users track their health more systematically and receive personalized recommendations, extending health management into areas such as sleep and energy management.

Ant Group also announced that an international version of the Afu app will soon be available in multiple countries and regions, offering overseas users, including Chinese communities abroad, free access to AI health Q&A and health management services.

*On November 23, Ant Group open-sourced its leading medical AI model, LingSante-3.1, which powers the Afu app. More at:

About Ant Group

Ant Group is a global digital technology provider and the operator of Alipay, a leading internet services platform in China, connecting over one billion users to more than 10,000 types of consumer services from partners. Through innovative products and solutions powered by AI, blockchain and other technologies, Ant Group supports partners across industries to thrive through digital transformation in an ecosystem for inclusive and sustainable development. For more information, visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink