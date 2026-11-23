MENAFN - Daily Forex) Day traders starting off this week in the EUR/USD have likely experienced a myriad of emotions the past couple of trading days as plenty of nervous tension was demonstrated in the broad markets. Forex has been relatively tame compared to the global equity markets, but speculators need to remain cautious about getting too comfortable as known realms get tested as USD centric strength lingers. What may prove to be intriguing is if Forex, including the EUR/USD, begins to attract a greater number of large speculative players who are looking for assets to wager on if they are considering staying away from equity markets near-term Holiday Could Reduce EUR/USD Trading Liquidity

Retail traders need to keep in mind that volumes in Forex will diminish in the middle of this week. Even the EUR/USD which attracts massive amounts of cash transactions will see Forex get quieter starting on Wednesday. U.S traders will start looking for the exit doors on Wednesday as they escape for a long holiday weekend because of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Yes, trading will continue among major European and Asian institutions, but with the U.S shuttered on Thursday and only some of them will be returning to action on Friday, the EUR/USD should be treated carefully. A giant concern in the EUR/USD early this week will remain the nervous markets creating anxious results on Wall Street and its effect on risk sentiment/USD Tests 1.1000 as Market Uncertainty Persists

The EUR/USD has climbed in early trading this morning and is near the 1.09975 mark, but this follows a moment of pure velocity only moments before when the 1.10000 mark was penetrated momentarily. Fast conditions may prevail as financial institutions prepare not only for conditions which they feel they need to brace for considering the results of last week because of the chaos seen in global equity markets, but because of the approaching U.S holiday and nervous outlooks that remain.

This combination could continue to cause swift results to flourish as large players try to position ahead of the holiday but also react to conditions which are bound to stay nervous throughout the week. The EUR/USD continues to look like it may be in oversold territory to many market participants, but sustained price action above 1.10000 and real traction upwards needs to be generated before many retail traders might be willing to participate with ambitious targets, until then quick hitting goals remains logical.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money EUR/USD Recovery Attempts Face Resistance Amid Dollar Strength

In the footsteps of last week's selloff in U.S equities (and other global indices), Forex needs to be watched. The EUR/USD will serve as a barometer regarding sentiment, but it will continue to be reactive instead of proactive. The U.S holiday will need to pass and folks will survey what has happened over the near-term to create a framework regarding their outlooks which remain unclear.

The USD has been strong and the action in the EUR/USD has correlated to existing sentiment that simply remains nervous. Choppy conditions should be expected. The tests higher which have been seen this morning, have been met thus far with swift reversals lower. However, the short-term range remains intriguingly close to higher realms seen last Thursday as traders look for clues and try to gauge the behavior of large players.

Why a Sustained Euro Recovery Remains Difficult

Day traders may believe the EUR/USD remains in vastly oversold territory, but for the currency pair to sustain momentum upwards it will need a few extra bolts of impetus. Looking for positive influences in the broad marketplace at this time remains a challenge.

Perhaps a lower price in WTI Crude Oil could instigate nervous tensions about inflation worries to lessen, but this may be hoping for too much in the short and near-term. Instead traders should remain attentive and react to the swirling conditions with plenty of risk management being used Could Shift EUR/USD Sentiment After Thanksgiving?

Short-term technical momentum swings remains a motivating factor in the EUR/USD, because looking for sustained price action in one direction to suddenly develop may be hoping for too much. Yes, the EUR/USD looks like it is still in oversold territory but there will have to be a sea-change in attitudes before financial institutions turn powerfully bullish. Until then retail traders need to brace for more choppiness from the EUR/USD.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 1.09995

Current Support: 1.09920

High Target: 1.10125

Low Target: 1.09750

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