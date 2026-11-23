I am a buyer here, with a stop just below 1.4250, and a target of just below 1.45 above. The U.S. dollar dropped early on Friday but turned around as we continue to see buyers of dips in this pair.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Potential signal:

USD/CAD

The U.S. dollar initially fell during the trading session on Friday, only to bounce again near the 1.43 level. The resiliency that we have seen over the last couple of days, to me, suggests that we still have plenty of buyers willing to take advantage of that interest rate differential and the desire for U.S. dollars in general.

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Ultimately, the market is one that I think is likely to continue to favor the upside, as you get paid to hold U.S. dollars over Canadian dollars. Currently, I am a buyer of this market, so short-term pullbacks, I think, are buying opportunities. But quite frankly, I am perfectly comfortable buying here.

The question now is, will the fundamentals still favor the US dollar?

I believe that eventually we may try to get to the 1.45 level. I do not know how easy it will be, but when you look at the chart right at New Years of 2025, we had seen that area offer a bit of resistance.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

With the fact that real interest rates in America continue to be healthy, you get paid to hold U.S. debt above the actual rate of inflation. So, in other words, it is a guaranteed gain. That is something that Canada cannot necessarily offer, and a lot of other places cannot.

Furthermore, the Canadian dollar is a little bit softer due to the weakness in the oil market. That is not as big of a deal here, per se, but it does cause a little bit of noise.

Ultimately, we have a couple of potential hammers or hanging man candlesticks. So, we will see if we break down below the 1.4250 level; that could change some things. But right now, this is still a market that I think has plenty of buyers. It will be a grind, but you do get paid at the end of every day, and that helps soften some of the waiting time

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