MENAFN - Daily Forex) Now is the time for traders who enjoy pursuing gold to pay attention. If a speculator is coming into gold with an existing viewpoint and is willing to consider the battle for price that has been demonstrated the past couple of days, in fact the past couple of months, intrigue may prove appealing. However, the fight for value that has ignited in the precious metal remains unsettled and anxious results in the broad markets including equities, Forex and bond yields are certainly causing a debate to roar. Yet the results of price action in gold are hard to ignore and now could be the time for speculators to consider pursuit.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Why Gold Is Falling Despite Rising Safe-Haven Demand Expectations

For those who remain a constant gold bug it will be important to keep an open mind and consider the potential near-term conditions will continue to prove dangerous for pursuing a sustained rally upwards. The momentum lower in gold which has been demonstrated over the mid-term has created surprise for many analysts who view the precious metal as the 'go to' safe haven play when equity markets turn sour.

This because as the major indices have found downwards momentum prevailing recently, gold has actually also fallen in value. However the major clue seems to be the strong USD centric price action which has emerged in line with a hawkish U.S Federal Reserve interpretation by major financial institutions. Gold traders do have plenty of facts to consider Rebounds Above $3,600 After Testing Lower Support

Gold is circulating slightly above the $3,600.00 mark, as of this moment close to $3,615.00 which is above lows that were produced during a surge in selling on Friday when the $3,500.00 level was momentarily challenged. The lows produced last week coincided with a massive amount of price momentum lower in global equity markets, but importantly is the fact that stronger USD centric attitudes were being exhibited too.

Traders have to remain cautious about narrative within the price of gold, because there is a huge amount of speculative forces short and near-term that are active too. Trying to calculate changes in price percentages in the USD and global indices like the Nasdaq 100, and quantifying it into gold is not going to come out with a legitimate math formula to say this is why an exact result happened. In other words nervous markets are causing nervous results. Gold has suffered because of the anxiousness, but has seen some momentum upwards develop this morning.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThanksgiving Trading Slowdown Adds to Gold Market Uncertainty

Fortune favors the brave is a known refrain in trading many times, but sometimes it pays to be cautious. Present conditions remain anxious and it could prove unwise for speculators to assume short term reactions mean that a change of attitudes has suddenly taken hold. Gold has been responding to nervous financial institutions which have been reflected in the habits of large speculators via reactions to volatility in Forex, bond yields and global equity markets. These conditions are not about to change in the near-term. To add fire to that notion of nervousness is the reminder the U.S will be celebrating Thanksgiving this Thursday which will add questions about trading volumes and speculative positioning before folks leave for a long weekend – if they can stay away from their trading desks that long.

Why Oversold Conditions May Not Signal a Lasting Gold Recovery

What appears to be a massively oversold gold marketplace may continue to act like a trap for folks who have a tendency to believe gold must always go higher. Timeframes matter. Yes, gold looks as if it has been oversold and is a nice landscape for accumulating the safe haven asset, but speculative forces will continue to create have in the near-term. Global equity indices are likely to suddenly turn polite in a gentle manner. Day traders looking for upside cannot be blamed but they should be very cautious about their goals and cash out winnings when they occur Could Help Gold Establish a More Sustainable Recovery?

Cautious conditions in gold and a lack of a bona fide trajectory upwards in the near-term continue to highlight that broad market sentiment will create choppy conditions for traders. Looking for upside may feel attractive within the lower realms being displayed now, but intraday volatility will likely not disappear in the short and near-term, meaning speculators need to remain very careful Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: $3,6290.00

Current Support: $3,605.00

High Target: $3,685.00

Low Target: $3,568.00

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