Gold Is Rebounding, But Why Are Buyers Still Cautious?
Traders have to remain cautious about narrative within the price of gold, because there is a huge amount of speculative forces short and near-term that are active too. Trying to calculate changes in price percentages in the USD and global indices like the Nasdaq 100, and quantifying it into gold is not going to come out with a legitimate math formula to say this is why an exact result happened. In other words nervous markets are causing nervous results. Gold has suffered because of the anxiousness, but has seen some momentum upwards develop this morning.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThanksgiving Trading Slowdown Adds to Gold Market UncertaintyFortune favors the brave is a known refrain in trading many times, but sometimes it pays to be cautious. Present conditions remain anxious and it could prove unwise for speculators to assume short term reactions mean that a change of attitudes has suddenly taken hold. Gold has been responding to nervous financial institutions which have been reflected in the habits of large speculators via reactions to volatility in Forex, bond yields and global equity markets. These conditions are not about to change in the near-term. To add fire to that notion of nervousness is the reminder the U.S will be celebrating Thanksgiving this Thursday which will add questions about trading volumes and speculative positioning before folks leave for a long weekend – if they can stay away from their trading desks that long.Why Oversold Conditions May Not Signal a Lasting Gold RecoveryWhat appears to be a massively oversold gold marketplace may continue to act like a trap for folks who have a tendency to believe gold must always go higher. Timeframes matter. Yes, gold looks as if it has been oversold and is a nice landscape for accumulating the safe haven asset, but speculative forces will continue to create have in the near-term. Global equity indices are likely to suddenly turn polite in a gentle manner. Day traders looking for upside cannot be blamed but they should be very cautious about their goals and cash out winnings when they occur Could Help Gold Establish a More Sustainable Recovery?Cautious conditions in gold and a lack of a bona fide trajectory upwards in the near-term continue to highlight that broad market sentiment will create choppy conditions for traders. Looking for upside may feel attractive within the lower realms being displayed now, but intraday volatility will likely not disappear in the short and near-term, meaning speculators need to remain very careful Short Term Outlook:Current Resistance: $3,6290.00Current Support: $3,605.00High Target: $3,685.00Low Target: $3,568.00Ready to trade today's Gold forecast? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.
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