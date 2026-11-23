MENAFN - Daily Forex) The USD/CHF continues to see a lot of noise, as we have pulled back a bit, only to find buyers again as rates pay you to hold dollars.

USD/CHF

The U.S. dollar has fallen a bit during the early part of the trading session on Friday, and we are now testing the 0.84 level. The 0.84 level is an area where we had formed a double top near the beginning of October, and now that we have broken above it and pulled back to test that area, it looks like it is offering a little bit of support.

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That does make a certain amount of sense, considering that U.S. government bonds still pay a much stronger interest rate than the Swiss franc does. After all, the Swiss National Bank is committed to a zero-interest-rate policy, and it has even threatened the market if the franc gets too strong.

Interest rates

The interest rate differential by itself is reasonable for the market to expect higher rates. That being said, we continue to see plenty of buyers. This looks like a market that is going to continue to see value hunters take advantage of a short-term pullback as value in the U.S. dollar, and I think at this point in time, I will continue to hold this pair. I am already long, adding to it as we go higher.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

The 0.85 level above is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. However, it is also worth noting that even if we broke down from here, the 0.83 level offers support, right along with the 50-day EMA

The interest rate differential by itself is reasonable for the market to expect higher rates, especially considering that we have liquidity issues and, of course, a lot of fear out there when it comes to assets. Real rates in America continue to pay you to hold U.S. debt above inflation. That is a huge differential. I remain extraordinarily bullish.

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