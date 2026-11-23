USD/CHF Forecast 23/11: Buyers Defend 0.8400 (Video)
The interest rate differential by itself is reasonable for the market to expect higher rates. That being said, we continue to see plenty of buyers. This looks like a market that is going to continue to see value hunters take advantage of a short-term pullback as value in the U.S. dollar, and I think at this point in time, I will continue to hold this pair. I am already long, adding to it as we go higher.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe 0.85 level above is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. However, it is also worth noting that even if we broke down from here, the 0.83 level offers support, right along with the 50-day EMAThe interest rate differential by itself is reasonable for the market to expect higher rates, especially considering that we have liquidity issues and, of course, a lot of fear out there when it comes to assets. Real rates in America continue to pay you to hold U.S. debt above inflation. That is a huge differential. I remain extraordinarily bullish.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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