Gold Forecast 23/11: Sharp Selloff Tests Support (Video)
Ultimately, I have no interest in buying gold right now. Eventually, though, we could see gold turn things around. It is worth noting that the $3,500 level is an area that previously had been important, so we will see if this area holds.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf it does not, it is hard to tell where we end up, quite frankly. This is a complete turnaround from 18 months ago. Now it comes down to what happens with real rates. If real rates can finally start to drift lower, then gold may have its dayBut I am not willing to catch this falling knife, nor am I looking to short it at this point. What I prefer to do is wait for short-term rallies that show signs of exhaustion for short-term selling opportunities.Ready to trade today's Gold forecast? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.
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