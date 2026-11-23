MENAFN - Daily Forex) Gold continues to see a lot of noise on Friday, as we have seen a serious collapse in this asset. The market has dropped another 4% on Friday, as interest rates in the USA and other places continue to punish those who hold gold.

Gold

The gold market has gapped lower and then fell apart during the Friday session yet again, losing over 4%.

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The market continues to see real rates in the United States cause a bit of a wrecking ball for gold, as it is a non-yielding asset. You can see the same thing with silver, platinum, palladium, copper-you name it. They are all non-yielding assets, and they are getting wrecked.

Despite the fact that rates have dropped a little bit in America, the reality is you earn a significant return above inflation for lending the U.S. government money in the Treasury market. It is an absolutely risk-free type of environment. Furthermore, there is probably some forced liquidation going on, as people are trying to figure out what to do about covering other positions that are just getting absolutely hammered.I have no interest in buying gold at the moment

Ultimately, I have no interest in buying gold right now. Eventually, though, we could see gold turn things around. It is worth noting that the $3,500 level is an area that previously had been important, so we will see if this area holds.

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If it does not, it is hard to tell where we end up, quite frankly. This is a complete turnaround from 18 months ago. Now it comes down to what happens with real rates. If real rates can finally start to drift lower, then gold may have its day

But I am not willing to catch this falling knife, nor am I looking to short it at this point. What I prefer to do is wait for short-term rallies that show signs of exhaustion for short-term selling opportunities.

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