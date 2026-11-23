The euro continues to look lackluster, to say the least, as the 1.10 level continues to offer a bit of a barrier. At this point, any rally looks to be a selling opportunity at the first sniff of trouble.

EUR/USD

The euro initially tried to rally during the trading session on Friday to test the 1.10 level. The 1.10 level, of course, is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and it is an area that has been like a magnet for price all week long.

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If the market were to rally from here, it does, at least for me, offer selling opportunities at the first signs of exhaustion. The 1.11 level is an area that I believe will be resistance, assuming that we can even get there.

The interest rate differential continues to favor the United States over Germany

On the other hand, if the market were to break down from here, then we could be looking at a move down to the 1.08 level. The interest rate differential continues to favor the United States over Germany, and of course, the interest rate differential pays you to be short.

The 1.08 level is an area that has been important more than once, and therefore, I think it could be a bit of a magnet for price as well. Europeans also have to worry about energy, something that the Americans will not have to worry about this winter, and as a result, they may find themselves in serious trouble.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

The European Central Bank recently stated that it was still watching the markets, while the Federal Reserve seems very likely to raise rates next month. So, this is just the market sorting this out

I think, at this point, any rally has to be looked at with skepticism, and signs of exhaustion are selling opportunities. I do believe that we are not at the bottom yet.

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