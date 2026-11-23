EUR/USD Forecast 23/11: Euro Recovery Stalls (Video)
- The euro continues to look lackluster, to say the least, as the 1.10 level continues to offer a bit of a barrier. At this point, any rally looks to be a selling opportunity at the first sniff of trouble.
The 1.08 level is an area that has been important more than once, and therefore, I think it could be a bit of a magnet for price as well. Europeans also have to worry about energy, something that the Americans will not have to worry about this winter, and as a result, they may find themselves in serious trouble.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe European Central Bank recently stated that it was still watching the markets, while the Federal Reserve seems very likely to raise rates next month. So, this is just the market sorting this outI think, at this point, any rally has to be looked at with skepticism, and signs of exhaustion are selling opportunities. I do believe that we are not at the bottom yet.Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.
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