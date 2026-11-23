MENAFN - Daily Forex) The pioneer cryptocurrency's latest sell-off has put traders on alert, but a series of technical signals is raising questions about whether the decline is approaching exhaustion. After falling toward $55,000 amid a broader technology-stock sell-off, Bitcoin is showing similarities to a market structure that preceded a significant recovery in 2023.

The resemblance is drawing attention to moving-average crossovers, historical price patterns and support levels that could determine whether BTC is preparing for a recovery or remains vulnerable to further downside. While bearish momentum continues to dominate the broader trend, several technical developments suggest the market may be approaching an important turning point.

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The key question is whether Bitcoin can reclaim critical moving averages and establish a higher low, or whether the current signals will fail to prevent another leg lower's Death Cross Pattern Echoes the 2023 Market Bottom

Bitcoin's latest decline has produced a combination of bearish moving-average crossovers that traders are comparing with the September 2023 market bottom. The 21-day simple moving average (SMA; blue line) crossed below the 200-day SMA (purple line) on Thursday, followed by the 50-day SMA (yellow line) crossing beneath the 100-day SMA (red line) on Saturday, reinforcing the bearish technical structure.

Material Indicators co-founder Keith Alan highlights key similarities between Bitcoin's current chart structure and the 2023 setup, when a pair of death crosses emerged around August and September before BTC retested support near $25,000 on Sep. 11, 2023.

“We've only seen this happen once before in Bitcoin's history, and it should not be ignored,” Alan said in a recent post on X.

BTC/USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

That retest proved to be a significant turning point. Bitcoin subsequently rallied approximately 196% to its previous all-time high of $73,800, reached in March 2024.

The similarity is clear because the current bearish crossovers are emerging after a prolonged decline, rather than near the peak of an established uptrend. The daily chart shows BTC/USD trading near $61,397 on November 23, with the 21-day SMA around $68,950. The 50-day, 100-day and 200-day SMAs sit near $76,164, $77,596 and $72,233, respectively. Bitcoin remains below all four averages, highlighting the extent of the correction and the resistance it would need to overcome to restore bullish momentum.

The 2023 comparison, therefore, offers a potential recovery scenario, not confirmation that Bitcoin has already bottomed.

“One occurrence is by no means a large enough sample to consider a reliable pattern, or expect similar returns/drawdowns,” the analyst cautioned.

A sustained reclaim of the shorter moving averages followed by a move above the longer-term averages would strengthen the argument that buyers are regaining control.

The broader weekly structure also shows similarities to 2023, when Bitcoin bounced from the 200-week SMA before undergoing another correction and establishing a bottom around $25,000. That formation preceded a rally of more than 700% to the current all-time high of $126,000.

The weekly chart suggests Bitcoin is again approaching a pivotal long-term trend area. If BTC stabilizes, forms a higher low and reclaims its long-term moving averages, the current decline could eventually become another accumulation phase. However, a sustained breakdown below the weekly support structure would weaken the fractal setup's Potential Double Bottom Puts Key Resistance in Focus

Bitcoin's daily chart also presents a potential double-bottom formation around $57,800, an area where buyers previously stepped in to prevent a deeper decline. The pattern suggests that BTC may be attempting to establish a base after its recent sell-off, although confirmation depends on how the price reacts to support and overhead resistance.

BTC/USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

A double bottom typically forms when an asset retests a similar price level twice but fails to break lower, indicating that selling pressure may be weakening. If Bitcoin holds the $57,800 region and rebounds above the intervening resistance, the pattern could support a recovery toward $90,000, about 45% above the current price

The liquidation heatmap also offers a potential explanation for a recovery. According to the CoinGlass liquidation heatma, demand-side liquidity has been depleted across several lower price zones, while significant liquidity clusters remain overhead toward $90,000.

Bitcoin liquidation heatmap. Source: Glassnode

This could leave Bitcoin with less concentrated liquidation pressure below its current price and potentially create a path toward higher levels if spot buyers return.

For bulls, a break above nearby resistance between $62,000 and $64,000, accompanied by stronger spot buying and expanding trading volume would provide more convincing evidence that Bitcoin's bottoming formation is developing. Conversely, losing $57,800 would undermine the double-bottom thesis and increase the risk of another leg lower Would Confirm a Bitcoin Recovery or Signal Further Losses?

Bitcoin's latest sell-off has produced a mix of bearish trend signals and potential bottoming indicators. The death crosses across short- and longer-term moving averages highlight continued weakness, but similarities with the 2023 setup raise the possibility that the market is approaching a major inflection point.

The $57,800-$60,000: Holding this area would strengthen the bottoming thesis. The $62,000-$65,000 resistance and Bitcoin's 21-day SMA are the first significant technical levels bulls need to reclaim. $72,200-$77,596 resistance (where the 200-day, 50-day and 100-day SMAs lie): The longer-term moving averages form a broader resistance zone that could challenge any recovery. The $90,000 upside target: A confirmed double bottom and sustained buying momentum could put this level back into focus.

The $57,800-$60,000 region is particularly important. Holding this support zone could help Bitcoin complete a double bottom and establish a base for a potential recovery. A break below it, however, would weaken the bullish scenario and expose the market to additional downside Bitcoin levels to watch next

In my opinion, Bitcoin is showing early signs of potential exhaustion in its sell-off, but the market has not yet confirmed a bullish reversal. The 2023 fractal and double-bottom formation offer reasons for optimism, although the broader trend remains bearish while BTC trades below its major moving averages.

The coming price reaction around $60,000 support and the ability to reclaim resistance will determine whether Bitcoin is beginning another recovery phase or merely pausing before a deeper correction.

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