Over the weekend, crypto market capitalisation fell below $1.95T on a wave of stop-outs, but recovered to $2.1T by Monday. Bitcoin dropped to $55.5K on Saturday, its lowest in more than two years, before recovering to $61.4K. A BTC return above its 200-week moving average at $68.2K would confirm a reversal.

The crypto market starts the week with a market capitalisation of $2.1T, down $0.1T, or 4.5%, over the week. However, these figures do not reflect the full extent of the drama that unfolded over the weekend, when the market fell below $1.95T amid aggressive stop-outs on many long positions. The sell-off was triggered by last week's slump in big tech stocks, but soon spread to many highly leveraged assets, starting with cryptocurrencies. Nevertheless, on Sunday and Monday, there were signs of a rebound following a slide on Saturday morning at 04:00 GMT to lows not seen since September 2024. Over the past 24 hours, gains have predominated among the most actively traded altcoins. Losses were recorded by Basic Attention Token (-2.3%) and Stellar (-0.5%). The top three performers were Ethereum Classic (+6%), Algorand (+5.6%) and Internet Computer (+5.1%).

Bitcoin fell as low as $55.5K on Saturday, but had recovered to $61.4K by the start of active trading in Europe. The nature of the intraday price action clearly shows that, late on Friday and early on Saturday morning, the price was driven by the automatic triggering of stop orders. The new lows of more than two years, coupled with widespread jokes online that BTC is back where it was five years ago, have whetted investors' appetite.

Setting emotions aside, we are seeing a classic return of the leading cryptocurrency to the region of its previous peaks, which earlier lay near the low point of the downtrend. However, it is important to note that this is only the fifth such movement, and one calculated using fairly broad assumptions, including price slippage (as seen this past weekend) and a reversal to an uptrend from higher levels, as was the case in the early years of BTC's existence. Current levels could present a welcome second chance for long-term purchases and offer a favourable risk-reward ratio for speculators. However, cautious investors will likely prefer to wait for signs of a reversal, such as a recovery above the 200-week moving average, which currently stands at $68.2K.

News Background

Significant outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs have continued for the third week running (and for six out of the last seven weeks in total). According to SoSoValue, net outflows from spot BTC ETFs rose to $1.24 billion over the week, the second-largest weekly outflow of the second half of the year. Outflows from spot Ethereum ETFs in the US have now continued for eight consecutive weeks, totalling $230 million for the week.

The bursting of the AI bubble could trigger a recession in the US before the presidential election in November 2028, former SEC Chair Gary Gensler warned. He compared the scale of a potential downturn to the consequences of the dot-com crash.

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QCP Capital believes that for Bitcoin to recover, technology shares need to stabilise, interest rate volatility must decrease, and institutional capital must return.

Strategy has valued its net reserves at $35 billion and stated that it holds no Bitcoin as collateral. The company noted that during the 2022 bear market, this figure was negative, and a third of its BTC holdings were pledged as collateral. Net reserves measure the value of assets minus liabilities, rather than the amount of free funds in accounts.

What to watch

Base case: in our view, the weekend flushed excess long positions out of the market through stop-outs, and current levels offer a favourable risk-reward ratio for long-term purchases. A Bitcoin recovery above its 200-week moving average ($68.2K) would confirm a reversal.

Risk: a renewed sell-off in stocks and a break below Saturday's lows.

Upcoming: US PCE and GDP on 25 November; US markets are closed for Thanksgiving on 26 November, so liquidity will be thinner. Check the economic calendar for more events.

The FxPro Analyst Team