MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Tranzon Key has announced a court-ordered receivership real estate auction featuring five turnkey investment and development properties in Richmond, VA's rapidly growing Manchester submarket. Ideal for multifamily investors, commercial landlords, and urban developers, the portfolio encompasses 26 renovated residential apartments, three leased ground-floor restaurant and retail storefronts, a tenanted single-family rental, and a prime corner multifamily development site.







Photo Caption: 3 Mixed-Use Buildings and Multi-Family Development Site in Richmond, VA's Manchester, Selling Dec. 9, 2026, at Court-Ordered Receivership Auction. (Tranzon Key.)

AUCTION DETAILS

Auction Type: Court-Ordered Receivership Auction Date & Time: Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET Location: The Westin Richmond, 6631 W Broad St., Richmond, VA 23230

PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS

1200–1206 Hull Street | Turnkey Mixed-Use & Upside Corner Asset (Property # KEY5230A): Renovated in 2018, this two-story, approximately 9,571-square-foot corner building features 10 high-occupancy one-bedroom/one-bath apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers. The approximately 3,043-square-foot ground-floor storefront-complemented by a 1,600± square-foot corner patio and nine rear surface parking spaces-is leased to an active breakfast-and-lunch eatery. Zoned B-5 (permitting up to five stories with no parking requirement), the 41′ x 130′ ± corner parcel also offers substantial vertical or new-construction multifamily upside. More info: . 1209 Hull Street | Renovated 12-Unit Multifamily Over Leased Brewpub & Rooftop Deck (Property # KEY5230B): Originally built in 1905 and comprehensively renovated in 2017–2018, this nearly 20,000-square-foot, three-story mixed-use landmark combines 12 updated apartments with a leased first-floor restaurant/tasting room, full commercial kitchen, and fully equipped rear-access brewery. The property is crowned by an expansive 4,700± square-foot rooftop deck offering 360-degree views of the Richmond skyline. More info: . 1213 Hull Street | Stabilized 4-Unit Multifamily & Retail Storefront (Property # KEY5230C): Meticulously renovated in 2017–2018, this two-story, nearly 5,000-square-foot brick asset delivers immediate cash flow with four renovated one-bedroom/one-bath apartments above a leased street-front bakery/retail space. Situated in the heart of the Hull Street corridor under flexible B-5 zoning (allowing multifamily and commercial uses with no minimum parking requirement), it provides a low-maintenance, stabilized addition to any urban portfolio. More info: . 1124 Bainbridge Street | Corner Multifamily / Mixed-Use Development Site (Property # KEY5230D): Positioned at the southeast corner of Bainbridge and 12th Streets along an eight-block stretch of renovated residential properties, this 10,395± square-foot (67′ x 155′ ±) paved parcel is primed for urban infill development. Zoned R-63 Multifamily Urban Residential-which permits 3- to 4-story, 100% residential construction, and imposes zero parking requirements, with optional ground-floor neighborhood commercial on corner lots-the site also lies within a designated Opportunity Zone. More info: . 2010 Maury Street | Income-Producing Renovated Bungalow (Property # KEY5230E): Painstakingly renovated around 2018, this c. 1939 two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home offers turnkey rental cash flow with an in-place tenant paying all utilities. Highlights include a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, central heat pump/air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a fenced backyard, and rear alley access on an R-7 zoned lot. More info: .

Upcoming Property Previews & Inspections: Prospective bidders are invited to inspect the properties prior to the auction on the following dates:

Thursday, December 3, 2026: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET (Hull Street Properties) 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET (2010 Maury Street) Tuesday, December 8, 2026: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET (Hull Street Properties) 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET (2010 Maury Street)

(Note: Registration for previews is recommended via the individual property pages on Tranzon.)

Terms & Due Diligence: The properties are being offered by Peter J. Barrett, solely in his capacity as court-appointed Special Receiver, and all sales are subject to approval by the Circuit Court for the City of Richmond. A 6% Buyer's Premium applies. Required auction-day deposits in guaranteed funds are $100,000 per property for the Hull Street and Bainbridge Street assets, and $10,000 for 2010 Maury Street. Complete Property Information Packages, including leases, tax assessments, and contracts, are available for download at: .

Media & Investor Contact:

Bill Londrey, CAI

Tranzon Key



ABOUT TRANZON KEY:

Tranzon Key is a member company of Tranzon, LLC. Tranzon is one of the largest real estate auction companies in the country, with 30 offices coast-to-coast. Tranzon's accomplished auction professionals are widely recognized as leaders in the auction industry. All Tranzon member companies are independently owned and operated. Tranzon Key | VAAF 423.

DISCLAIMER:

Information contained herein is believed to be correct but is subject to inspection and verification by all parties relying on it. Sellers, their representatives, and auctioneer shall not be liable for inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. This offering is subject to prior sale and may be withdrawn or modified at any time without notice. All square footage and dimensions are approximate.

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media:

Photo Caption: 3 Mixed-Use Buildings and Multi-Family Development Site in Richmond, VA's Manchester, Selling Dec. 9, 2026, at Court-Ordered Receivership Auction. (Tranzon Key.)

News Source: Tranzon Key

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