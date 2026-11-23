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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles fired towards Riyadh early Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis announced, following another night of emergency warnings across the kingdom.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions shortly after 2am on November 21. Saudi Civil Defence had warned residents of an aerial threat at 1.53am before lifting the alert and announcing that the danger had passed. Two explosions were heard in the capital during the alert. It was the third consecutive day on which Riyadh residents received emergency warnings, as attacks continued.

The coalition subsequently announced that it had destroyed a Houthi drone launched towards southern Saudi Arabia. It did not identify the intended target or provide further details about the interception. The additional announcement indicated that the attempted attacks were not confined to the capital and continued after the initial missile threat had ended. There was no immediate official announcement of casualties or damage arising from Saturday's attempted missile strikes on Riyadh.

The Houthis said they were striking targets across Saudi Arabia, including the capital, following coalition attacks on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. Their statements did not independently establish whether the missiles had reached their intended targets.

Saturday's interceptions followed a series of missile and drone attacks on Friday, when the coalition said Saudi defences had destroyed five drones and three ballistic missiles. Two of those missiles were directed towards the southwestern Jazan region, close to Yemen, with interception debris falling in the Al-Shuqaiq area.

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Authorities dispatched personnel to examine the debris site. Civil Defence also issued warnings covering Jazan, Khamis Mushayt and other southern locations, while alerts were reported in Najran and Al-Sulayyil, south of Riyadh. Officials urged residents in affected areas to follow safety instructions as the warnings were issued and withdrawn.

The attacks came after a Houthi strike on Thursday damaged several floors of a tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District and nearby buildings. The district includes the headquarters of the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Saudi Civil Defence said no injuries had been reported from that incident.

The damage to a commercial district increased concern about attacks on economic infrastructure, alongside the continuing threat to residential areas. Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry condemned strikes against civilian and economic facilities and said the kingdom reserved the right to protect its sovereignty, population and national assets.

Coalition forces also expanded military operations inside Yemen on Friday, announcing strikes against the Red Sea port of Hodeidah and Houthi positions in Sanaa, Saada and Taiz. Al-Maliki said the operation at Hodeidah targeted facilities used to move weapons and ballistic missiles, an allegation made by the coalition and disputed by the Houthis.

The coalition said its aircraft also struck missile and drone capabilities and a supply depot in Sanaa. Yemen's internationally recognised government supported the action at Hodeidah, accusing the Houthis of exploiting port facilities for weapons smuggling and military activities.

Houthi authorities responded by threatening attacks against Jeddah and other Saudi ports on the Red Sea coast. They also warned airlines against using Saudi airspace and threatened Riyadh's financial district and the power station at Al-Shuqaiq. Those warnings formed part of a widening exchange of threats accompanying the cross-border attacks.

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The United Nations expressed concern about the intensifying hostilities and warned that fighting affecting Hodeidah could threaten vital routes for humanitarian supplies. The port is an important entry point for goods reaching populations dependent on assistance in Yemen, making operations there particularly sensitive. Disruption to shipping and deliveries could add to pressures on relief organisations seeking access to communities affected by the fighting.

Both sides have issued sharply differing accounts of casualties from operations inside Yemen. Houthi authorities claimed dozens of people had been killed by coalition strikes, while forces aligned with Yemen's internationally recognised government reported heavy Houthi losses. Those figures could not be independently confirmed.

The confrontation has intensified since fighting resumed in July after a prolonged period of relative calm. Saudi Arabia supports Yemen's internationally recognised government, while the Houthis control Sanaa and substantial territory elsewhere. The renewed exchanges have brought missile interceptions and emergency alerts back to the Saudi capital.

Civil Defence warnings issued overnight also covered Al-Sulayyil and Najran, extending the precautionary alerts beyond Riyadh as authorities monitored threats in different parts of the kingdom.