MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> LESHAN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 November 2026 – Eleven journalists from international media outlets in nine countries – including Italy, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Slovakia – visited Leshan, Sichuan Province, China from November 1 to 2. They visited the Leshan Giant Buddha Cultural Relics Protection and Management Committee and spent two days seeing firsthand how Leshan is weaving its historical legacy into urban development, pairing cultural preservation with technological innovation, and blending culture with tourism.

At the confluence of the Minjiang, Dadu, and Qingyi rivers sits this 71-meter seated statue of Maitreya, carved during the Tang Dynasty.“A Buddha that is a mountain, a mountain that is a Buddha” – in all its majestic grandeur, it has long awed the world. Yet what lies behind the statue is equally remarkable: an approach to conservation driven by technological innovation and dedicated to public benefit, showing the world Chinese wisdom at work in heritage protection.

In 1996, Mount Emei Scenic Area, including Leshan Giant Buddha Scenic Area, was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming a treasure cherished by all humanity. The red sandstone from which the statue is carved is highly vulnerable to water infiltration and biological growth. The resulting weathering and cracking have long posed the greatest challenge to protecting this millennia-old monument. Rather than settling for conventional repair and reinforcement, Leshan has actively explored a new path – one powered by technology and guided by science.

Inside the Heritage Monitoring Center of the Leshan Giant Buddha Grottoes Research Institute, live data scrolls across a large screen, tracking the Giant Buddha's condition in real time. Since 2024, researchers have introduced drone-based close-range photogrammetry to build a high-precision 3D model of the statue and have turned to AI to identify and map the types and distribution of deterioration on its surface.

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Hungarian reporter Zsiros Mihaly was deeply impressed by what he saw:“Digital conservation opens a new window on grotto research, and I look forward to the science that follows.”

Protecting the millennia-old Giant Buddha aims to ensure that the fruits of civilization benefit more people. In Leshan, heritage protection is no longer an isolated project but is deeply integrated with urban development and people's daily lives.

At the confluence of three rivers, a ferry service costing just 2 yuan shuttles back and forth, making it easy for residents to travel between the Leshan Giant Buddha Scenic Area and the city's dining hubs. The riverside promenade, open to all, has become a favorite space for locals to stroll and unwind. The“Night Tour of the Three Rivers” project uses modern lighting and projection technology to paint the cliffs and the river with light, setting the millennia-old Giant Buddha off in even greater splendor against the night, while images projected onto the rock face tell the story of how ancient craftsmen carved the Buddha out of the mountain. Cultural and creative products such as the“Giant Buddha Impressions” series carry the weight of history into everyday life in light, playful forms.

Bulgarian journalist Zornista Metodieva Bliznashka marveled:“I never expected the Giant Buddha to be preserved so well. When I get home, I will definitely tell everyone about this amazing wonder – they really must come and see it with their own eyes!”

The Leshan Giant Buddha Scenic Area has seen a steady rise in inbound visitors in recent years. From January to October 2026, it received about 376,000 inbound tourist visits, a year-on-year increase of 39.95%, ranking among the top in Sichuan Province in terms of inbound tourist volume. Standing for more than 1,300 years, the Leshan Giant Buddha has borne witness to a growing friendship between China and countries around the world, as visitors from every corner of the globe flock to Leshan.

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