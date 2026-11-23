MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> The United States military on Saturday rejected Iran's claim that an American F-16 fighter aircraft had been damaged by an air defence missile over the Gulf, insisting that none of its fighter jets had been attacked in the alleged incident.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations across the Middle East, disputed Tehran's account of a missile explosion near the aircraft on Friday evening and said every US military fighter jet in the region was safe and accounted for.

“Iran did not attack a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday - at all,” CENTCOM said in a statement issued on Saturday, directly contradicting the Iranian military's announcement.

Iran's army had claimed that its air defence forces detected and tracked an American F-16 flying over the Gulf before launching a missile that exploded close enough to damage the aircraft. It said the pilot abandoned the mission and made an emergency landing at an airport in the region.

The army's public relations office said the operation involved domestically developed air defence equipment working under Iran's integrated air defence network. Its statement did not identify the airport, provide the aircraft's registration or release independently verifiable evidence of damage.

The competing statements offered sharply different accounts of the same alleged encounter. CENTCOM's denial went beyond disputing the extent of damage, asserting that no attack on the American aircraft had occurred at all. Iranian officials had not produced publicly verifiable material establishing the claimed missile strike. The American command did not identify any aircraft involved in the Iranian allegation, and its statement offered no further operational details about US sorties over the Gulf on Friday.

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The episode came amid renewed exchanges of military action around the Gulf, where US forces operate from regional bases and international shipping continues to face disruption from the conflict with Iran. The war began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February and has extended across several Middle Eastern countries.

Washington has previously rejected Iranian assertions that American aircraft were shot down or damaged during the fighting. Saturday's statement followed that pattern, but addressed a specific allegation involving an F-16 rather than providing a general assessment of US aircraft losses.

Tensions around US facilities in Gulf states have intensified during November. Iran's forces launched attacks towards Bahrain, home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, and targeted American military facilities in Kuwait as the two sides exchanged warnings and strikes.

The US military also disputed an Iranian claim that its forces had destroyed an American early-warning radar installation in Bahrain. CENTCOM acknowledged that two Iranian attack drones had been directed towards Bahrain but said US forces intercepted both, leaving the purported destruction of the radar unsupported by its account.

Those incidents followed a US fighter aircraft strike against a Revolutionary Guard missile launch site on Iran's Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has characterised its operations against US military facilities in neighbouring countries as responses to American attacks and surveillance activity.

The disputed F-16 incident therefore adds another contested military assertion to a confrontation in which announcements about battlefield damage have often proved difficult to establish independently. Neither side's statement supplied accessible technical evidence allowing the reported missile engagement to be reconstructed.

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The Gulf remains central to the standoff because it accommodates American military deployments and shipping routes used for oil and other cargo. The Strait of Hormuz, linking Gulf ports with international waters, has faced maritime security warnings and disruptions that have affected commercial traffic. The security situation has also complicated efforts by regional governments to limit the spread of hostilities.

US President Donald Trump has maintained pressure on Tehran through a maritime blockade and economic restrictions while leaving the terms of any possible diplomatic settlement uncertain. Thousands of American troops remain deployed offshore as Gulf governments seek ways to prevent further escalation.

The Joint Maritime Information Center, a maritime security coordination body overseen by the US Navy, has warned that vessels may breach restrictions even without entering Iranian ports if they carry cargo originating in Iran or receive goods from ships subject to the blockade.

Iran's account of the alleged fighter jet engagement specified Friday night but did not disclose the location over the Gulf, the type of missile launched or the identity of the airfield where it said the aircraft landed.