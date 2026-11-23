MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Singapore's central bank has warned consumers against handing banking credentials to artificial intelligence agents while outlining plans for a common system to verify automated instructions sent to financial institutions.

Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing director Chia Der Jiun issued the warning on Thursday, November 19, at the Singapore FinTech Festival, saying existing safeguards offered insufficient assurance that personal AI agents would act safely or remain within customers' instructions.

MAS will facilitate development of a“Know Your Agent” protocol under the next phase of its Safeguards for Agentic Finance at Runtime initiative, known as SAFR. The authority did not announce a launch date or specify when banks might begin using the proposed system.

The protocol is intended to help financial institutions establish an agent's identity, the customer or organisation it represents, its delegated authority and the limits governing its activities. Banks would also receive information about the agent's provenance and reliability before deciding whether to permit access.

Chia said some consumers were already supplying agents with login credentials, even as many financial institutions lacked dedicated channels or agreed conditions for automated access. Such arrangements could leave banks unable to establish whether a transaction had been authorised or whether an agent had exceeded its mandate.

He questioned who would bear responsibility if an agent executed an incorrect transaction or disregarded the customer's instructions. The proposed approach would allow institutions to set permissible activities and create secure channels specifically for agents rather than relying on ordinary customer logins.

The regulator identified four safeguards from earlier SAFR work: restricting agents to defined boundaries, verifying identity and authority, specifying instructions and transaction limits, and matching protective controls to the discretion and financial consequences involved. Greater autonomy would require stronger assurances, Chia said.

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The distinction matters because AI agents can do more than provide recommendations. Depending on their permissions and technical connections, they can initiate purchases, manage payment instructions and perform tasks without requiring users to approve every individual step. That creates questions about customer consent, authentication and accountability when transactions involve real money.

MAS also plans an experimental programme with the Future of Finance Institute combining AI agents with programmable money. The proposed sandbox will examine corporate treasury operations and payment services, although the regulator has not provided a timetable for the trials.

Under the treasury scenario, an agent could monitor a company's liquidity and upcoming obligations, determine when funds should move and execute permitted transfers using tokenised bank deposits. Companies would determine the agent's mandate, while participating banks would set controls and decide which instructions to accept.

The payments scenario would test agents initiating transactions through tokenised deposits or stablecoins. Banks and payment service providers would verify agent identities and authority, then apply risk controls before executing instructions. MAS said the experiments should provide practical evidence about both potential efficiencies and necessary safeguards.

The plans accompany growing institutional interest in automated financial activity, but Chia acknowledged that adoption remains at an early stage. He said agents could improve price comparisons, procurement and cash management while introducing challenges for institutions whose services were built primarily around human customers.

Chia also raised the possibility that faster agent-driven movement of funds could require additional transaction limits, while regulators assess potential implications for financial stability and market behaviour over time.

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Singapore's cybersecurity authorities had issued a separate public advisory on November 6 about the risks of personal AI agents. The Cyber Security Agency, Government Technology Agency and Infocomm Media Development Authority advised users not to disclose passwords, passcodes or one-time authentication codes to agents and to avoid connecting sensitive banking accounts.

Their guidance recommended limiting access to essential applications, using read-only permissions wherever possible and requiring explicit approval for consequential actions. It also warned that malicious instructions embedded in webpages, emails or documents could manipulate an agent into disclosing information or transferring funds.

Users were advised to review connected accounts, revoke unnecessary permissions and monitor agents' activity. Where money might be at risk, the agencies recommended using a bank's emergency account-locking facilities and contacting the institution through its official channels.

Separately, MAS said its work on tokenised finance included a S$100 million issuance of tokenised central-bank bills settled using wholesale central-bank digital currency earlier in November. The announcement formed part of the same festival address, alongside plans to develop infrastructure for digital-asset settlement.