MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Egypt's trade with African Union countries increased 15.3% to $8.2 billion in the first nine months of 2026, as imports grew substantially faster than exports, official figures showed.

The Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) said on Wednesday that bilateral trade rose by $1.1 billion from $7.1 billion during January to September 2025. The figures were issued to coincide with African Statistics Day, observed on 18 November.

Egyptian exports to African Union members reached $6.1 billion, an increase of 8.5% from $5.6 billion a year earlier. Imports climbed 41.6% to $2.1 billion from $1.5 billion, reflecting a sharper increase in purchases from the continent than in Egyptian shipments to its trading partners.

The figures indicate that Egypt maintained a substantial merchandise trade surplus with African Union countries, at approximately $4 billion during the nine months. That compares with roughly $4.1 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, based on the rounded export and import totals published by CAPMAS.

Five markets accounted for 64.2% of Egypt's exports to African countries, underscoring the concentration of its regional sales. Libya remained the largest destination, purchasing goods valued at $1.2 billion, equivalent to 19.3% of the total.

Sudan followed with imports of Egyptian goods worth $900 million, representing 15.2%, while Morocco and Algeria each received approximately $700 million, or 11.3% apiece. Tunisia completed the five leading destinations with $400 million, accounting for 7.2% of exports.

Machinery and industrial products featured prominently in the export breakdown. Electrical and mechanical machinery, equipment and components generated $517.8 million, equal to 8.5% of Egypt's exports to African Union members. Plastics and products manufactured from them brought in $478.2 million, or 7.8%.

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Iron, steel and related products accounted for another $344.7 million, representing 5.7%. Together, the three categories illustrate the contribution of manufactured goods to Egypt's sales across African markets, although they represented only part of the overall export basket.

On the import side, five countries supplied 66.3% of Egypt's purchases from African Union members. The Democratic Republic of the Congo led with $379 million, representing 18.3% of the total, followed by Sudan at $328 million, or 15.9%.

Libya supplied goods worth $263 million, equivalent to 12.7%, while imports from Mauritania totalled $215 million, or 10.4%. Kenya ranked fifth with $187 million, accounting for 9% of Egypt's imports from African countries during the reporting period.

Copper and copper products constituted the largest identified import category, valued at $571 million and accounting for 27.6% of purchases. Mineral fuels, oils and related products followed at $380 million, representing 18.4%, according to the statistics agency.

Imports of coffee, tea and spices amounted to $199 million, or 9.6%, while pearls, precious stones and jewellery totalled $172 million, equivalent to 8.3%. The product breakdown shows the importance of raw materials, energy products and agricultural commodities among Egypt's purchases from African suppliers.

The import composition differed from Egypt's exports. Copper alone represented more than a quarter of the value of goods entering Egypt from African Union partners, whereas the largest listed Egyptian export category accounted for less than a tenth of outbound sales. The comparison highlights the products involved in the two directions of trade, rather than establishing the volume of goods shipped.

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The regional grouping totals should not be added together to calculate Egypt's overall African commerce, because countries can belong to more than one organisation. CAPMAS presented the figures as separate measures of trading relationships with African economic communities and neighbouring river-basin states.

CAPMAS separately reported growth in trade with regional economic groupings whose memberships overlap with the African Union. Exchange with the Community of Sahel-Saharan States rose 17.5% to $5.7 billion from $4.9 billion during the comparable nine months of 2025.

Egyptian exports to that grouping increased 9.8% to $4.4 billion from $4 billion, while imports jumped 54.1% to $1.3 billion from $800 million. Those figures similarly show imports expanding more quickly than exports within that group.

Trade with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa reached $4.9 billion, an increase of 23.5% from $4 billion. Exports to its member countries advanced 15.7% to $3.4 billion, while imports increased 46.8% to $1.5 billion.

Commerce with Nile Basin countries totalled $2.5 billion, up 22.3% from $2 billion. Egyptian exports to those markets increased 25.5% to $1.5 billion, while imports rose 17.5% to approximately $900 million, CAPMAS said.