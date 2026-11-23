MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> California's investigation into Nvidia has widened to examine possible criminal violations of state law as authorities scrutinise its dealings involving advanced chips and China, and related investor disclosures.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said California's legal scrutiny encompasses both civil and criminal prohibitions against misleading investors and the public. The investigation remains preliminary, without findings against Nvidia or former chief executive Jensen Huang.

Bonta said several state laws could apply if investigators establish that misleading information was supplied about whether restricted semiconductor technology reached China. Criminal proceedings remain a possibility rather than a decision, depending on evidence gathered.

“The basic legal framework that we're looking at is the prohibitions in California law - both civil and criminal - against misleading investors and the public,” Bonta said. He indicated that investigators would examine what individuals knew, when they knew it and whether their conduct demonstrated the intent required for criminal liability.

The attorney general served an investigative subpoena on Nvidia on Thursday, November 19, seeking information about whether the company's advanced chips or confidential information had reached China and whether shareholders and the public had been misled about the associated risks.

California's Department of Justice said the material obtained would help determine whether the Santa Clara-based chipmaker had breached state law. The subpoena neither establishes wrongdoing nor constitutes a charge.

Bonta said potential civil remedies, if violations were established, could include court orders preventing further unlawful conduct and requiring the surrender of profits obtained improperly. Any criminal penalties would depend on the particular offences proved and the applicable legal provisions.

See also UN majority demands end to Cuba embargo despite defections

The inquiry follows disclosures concerning Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a purchaser of Nvidia's advanced chips. US intelligence officials suspect Alice Huang of having links to Chinese intelligence, an allegation that has raised concerns about access to restricted technology.

Jensen Huang acknowledged an extramarital relationship and apologised to his family and colleagues. He has said he supports the company's independent investigation and would cooperate with it. He resigned as Nvidia's chief executive and board member on November 12.

Bonta cautioned against assuming that the personal relationship necessarily established any connection to unlawful chip sales. Investigators, he said, could find that the relationship and any potential export violations were unrelated, or that no prohibited sales occurred.

His office has not publicly identified particular California criminal statutes that Nvidia may have violated. The investigation is distinct from federal enforcement of export controls, although both involve questions about the destination of powerful processors used to train artificial intelligence systems.

The US Departments of Justice and Commerce have separately confirmed an ongoing criminal investigation of Megaspeed concerning possible breaches of semiconductor export restrictions. It does not establish Nvidia's involvement in diversion.

Congressional scrutiny has also intensified. House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Brett Guthrie requested a briefing from Nvidia's interim leadership by December 2 about the company's export compliance safeguards, security controls and the allegations involving its former chief executive.

The committee's November 18 letter to interim chief executive and finance chief Colette Kress cited questions about Megaspeed and contacts between Nvidia's legal department and federal officials investigating the Singapore-based company. Those allegations remain under examination.

See also Iranian Guards claim destruction of US drone near Hormuz

Nvidia's independent directors engaged law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct their own examination, with former federal prosecutor Joon H. Kim leading the work. The company has not publicly presented findings from that review.

Shareholders have also initiated litigation. Investor Mark Kistenmacher filed a lawsuit accusing Nvidia and Huang of misleading investors over the relationship and the risks associated with Megaspeed. The complaint seeks damages and proposes representing investors who purchased shares during a specified period.

Those allegations remain contested claims rather than judicial findings. They raise disclosure questions separate from whether export rules were breached, requiring consideration of what the company knew and what information investors could reasonably regard as significant.

Nvidia has previously maintained that its compliance team examined Megaspeed and found no illegal conduct by the customer. That position, and the company's internal procedures for checking customers and destinations, form part of the wider dispute over the movement of advanced chips.

At its quarterly earnings presentation, Nvidia said its board's investigation was continuing and declined to take questions about the circumstances of Huang's resignation. Kress has assumed responsibility as interim chief executive during the leadership transition.