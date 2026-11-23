MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Anthropic briefly reached a $2 trillion valuation as its shares began trading on Nasdaq, although the artificial intelligence developer surrendered much of its early gain before closing its first session above the offering price.

The company behind the Claude chatbot opened on Thursday at $111.50 a share, about 34 per cent above its $83 initial public offering price. The opening valuation surpassed the level achieved by SpaceX when its shares began trading in June, placing Anthropic among the world's most valuable listed companies.

By Thursday's close, Anthropic shares had slipped to $97.17, a gain of roughly 17 per cent on the issue price. That represented a fully diluted valuation of approximately $1.77 trillion, compared with about $1.27 trillion based on currently outstanding shares. The distinction reflects potential additional shares included in the broader valuation calculation.

Selling continued on Friday, when the stock finished at $88.91, down approximately 8.5 per cent for the session, as technology shares remained under pressure. The retreat underscored the difference between the opening valuation and the prices investors were prepared to sustain after trading began, amid heightened scrutiny of technology company valuations. At Friday's closing price, the shares nevertheless remained above the amount paid by buyers in the initial offering.

Anthropic raised $81.3 billion through the sale of 980 million shares, setting a record for an initial public offering. A concurrent $26 billion private placement involving major technology companies increased the combined capital raised to $107.3 billion. The offering was priced above its indicated range after the company expanded the number of shares sold. The transaction exceeded previous global fundraising records and produced an unusually large pool of newly issued stock for public market investors.

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The transaction gives Anthropic substantial additional funding as it competes to develop increasingly capable AI models and secure the expensive computing infrastructure required to operate them. It also provides public investors with a direct opportunity to own shares in a company primarily focused on advanced generative artificial intelligence.

Chief executive Dario Amodei joined company president and co-founder Daniela Amodei at Nasdaq's New York market site for the listing. Dario Amodei said the financing strengthened Anthropic's financial position and its commitment to responsible development, a central part of the company's public presentation to customers and investors.

The listing attracted strong institutional demand despite unease over the economics of artificial intelligence. Harrison Rolfes, a senior research analyst at PitchBook, said orders for shares had reached roughly six times the quantity available. He cautioned that the first year of trading would test the valuation, particularly as restrictions on sales by existing shareholders begin to expire.

The company's prospectus disclosed $16.2 billion of revenue for the first six months of 2026, compared with $4.6 billion for the whole of 2025. That expansion reflects rising commercial demand for Claude and related services, including AI tools used by businesses and software developers.

The growth has come with substantial costs. Anthropic disclosed approximately $18.8 billion of computing expenditure during the first nine months of 2026, illustrating the capital intensity of training and running advanced models. The company recorded a nine-month net loss of approximately $104 billion, heavily affected by a non-cash adjustment linked to the valuation of convertible financing instruments.

Investors must therefore distinguish operating expenditure and underlying performance from accounting charges associated with financing arrangements. The prospectus also identifies large future commitments for computing resources, making sustained revenue growth and access to capital important considerations in assessing the business.

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Ellen Hazen, chief market strategist at F. L. Putnam Investment Management, questioned the mismatch between long-term infrastructure obligations and revenue that depends heavily on customer usage. She argued that such commitments complicate comparisons with conventional software companies, whose costs can be less capital intensive.

The debut offered little protection to the wider US stock market. Major indices reversed early gains on Thursday, with the Nasdaq falling about 2.3 per cent and the S&P 500 losing roughly 2 per cent. Investors remained concerned about interest rates, technology valuations and the scale of spending committed to AI infrastructure.

The offering also involved a separate placement to companies including Google, Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Micron, Microsoft and a TSMC-related entity. Anthropic's prospectus described the placement as contingent on completion of the public offering, with the participants purchasing a class of shares distinct from those sold to public investors.