MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> CrowdStrike is discussing a potential acquisition of Zscaler that could create one of the world's largest cybersecurity companies, as demand for integrated protection and artificial intelligence safeguards drives industry consolidation.

The negotiations, disclosed on Friday, remain preliminary and could end without an agreement. Neither company has publicly confirmed the discussions or announced a purchase price. The proposed combination would unite two businesses whose technologies protect different parts of corporate computing infrastructure. Any agreement would mark a strategic departure from the smaller acquisitions traditionally used to extend CrowdStrike's product range.

Zscaler was valued at approximately $32 billion at Friday's regular market close, while the companies together had an equity market value of roughly $265 billion. Zscaler shares climbed about 17% in extended trading following disclosure of the talks, while CrowdStrike stock fell around 8%, reflecting contrasting investor reactions to a possible transaction.

CrowdStrike, led by chief executive George Kurtz, specialises in detecting and responding to threats targeting computers, servers and other devices through its Falcon platform. Zscaler, headed by founder Jay Chaudhry, provides cloud-delivered security that controls connections between users, applications and corporate data.

Combining their products could give CrowdStrike stronger access to network security and allow customers to purchase endpoint detection, identity protection and secure connectivity from a single provider. Such an arrangement could also challenge competitors offering broad security platforms, particularly Palo Alto Networks. It would not, however, automatically eliminate the work required to integrate the two companies' products.

The companies already cooperate. A partnership expansion announced in September outlined integrations linking CrowdStrike's Falcon systems with Zscaler's access controls, enabling automated responses when suspicious activity is detected. Planned capabilities include sharing security signals across systems and combining network activity records with endpoint and cloud information to help investigators identify attacks spanning several environments.

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The talks come as security suppliers pursue larger portfolios while businesses confront risks associated with artificial intelligence. Automated tools can help attackers prepare phishing messages, search for software weaknesses and increase the speed of malicious activity. At the same time, employers deploying AI assistants and autonomous agents must monitor new routes through which sensitive information could be exposed.

Consolidation has already produced several major transactions. Google completed its $32 billion purchase of cloud security specialist Wiz in March, adding technology intended to protect applications and data across different cloud platforms. Palo Alto Networks completed its acquisition of identity security provider CyberArk in February, in a transaction announced at approximately $25 billion.

The industry's investment priorities increasingly extend beyond conventional malware detection. Identity verification, cloud configuration monitoring and oversight of AI systems have become acquisition targets as security teams attempt to cover more complex computing environments without managing a growing collection of separate products.

CrowdStrike has also pursued smaller acquisitions. On 3 November, it announced agreements to purchase Fiddler AI, which develops technology for monitoring and explaining AI-agent behaviour, and Dreadnode, which tests AI systems for vulnerabilities. Both proposed purchases were described as additions to its broader security platform and remained subject to closing conditions.

The buyer would face substantial questions over valuation and execution if the Zscaler discussions progress. A transaction of this size could require significant financing or shares, while integrating separate software architectures and commercial organisations would present operational challenges. Competition scrutiny would depend on the structure of any agreement and the markets regulators consider relevant.

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Zscaler's chief executive Chaudhry is also its largest shareholder, making his position important to any proposed deal. No agreement on valuation, payment method or governance has been publicly disclosed, and it remains uncertain whether negotiations will produce a formal offer.

Research firm Gartner expects worldwide information security spending to reach about $244 billion this year, representing growth of nearly 12%. Its forecast covers security expenditure rather than the revenues of the two companies, but illustrates the commercial scale of the market attracting prospective buyers.

For enterprise customers, consolidation can offer fewer contractual relationships and closer coordination between systems. It can also raise concerns about dependence on a limited number of suppliers, particularly when disruptions at a widely used technology provider affect multiple organisations simultaneously.

Zscaler's zero-trust approach continuously assesses whether users and devices should receive access to particular applications. Under the September partnership plan, changes in the risk associated with a device can trigger adjustments to those access permissions, without requiring an administrator to intervene manually.