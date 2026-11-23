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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Bahrain has demanded United Nations intervention and compensation from Iran after an aerial attack struck a civilian industrial facility, igniting a fire and causing material damage but no reported injuries.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement issued on Sunday, condemned the continued attacks on the kingdom and rejected Iran's justification for its military operations. It said the latest incident endangered civilians and violated Bahrain's sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law.

The ministry urged the UN Security Council to enforce Resolution 2817 of 2026, demanding an immediate halt to attacks and threats against civilian populations, infrastructure and shipping routes. It also called for accountability and full compensation for damage caused by Iranian operations.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry said the industrial facility was struck on Saturday evening and that Civil Defence teams had been deployed to tackle the resulting fire. Its preliminary assessment identified material damage without casualties. Authorities did not identify the facility, its operator or the extent of the damage.

The Bahrain Defence Force subsequently announced that its air defence systems had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks. It said falling fragments had caused additional material damage but no injuries. The military accused Tehran of continuing a pattern of hostile action against the kingdom.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps acknowledged launching a combined missile and drone operation against what it described as United States military positions at Al-Riffa and Awali in Bahrain. The Guards said the operation responded to alleged violations of Iranian airspace by American military drones and continuing attacks against Iran.

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The Guards claimed to have destroyed two US Patriot air defence radar systems. That assertion could not be independently established, and Bahrain's account of an attack on a civilian industrial installation differed from Tehran's description of its intended targets. No confirmation of the claimed radar losses was available from US military authorities.

The Foreign Ministry insisted the damaged industrial installation was entirely civilian and rejected the use of Iran's disputes with other countries as a justification for striking Bahraini territory. It said the attacks constituted a dangerous escalation threatening regional security and stability.

The ministry cited Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which restricts the threat or use of force against another state's territorial integrity or political independence. It also invoked Security Council Resolution 2817, adopted earlier this year in response to attacks affecting Gulf states.

Manama said it reserved the right to take measures necessary to protect its citizens, residents and territory, including individual or collective self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Its statement also referred to the Gulf Cooperation Council's joint defence arrangements and coordination with allies and partners.

The government called on the Security Council to press Iran to cease threats to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab. It additionally demanded that Tehran stop supporting armed proxy groups and provide reparations consistent with international law.

The Interior Ministry had issued warnings on Saturday instructing residents to seek shelter because of a potential threat. An all-clear followed, before another alert was circulated as the security situation developed. The authorities did not immediately explain which incoming attacks prompted each warning.

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Bahrain hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, placing American military facilities within its territory amid the confrontation between Iran and the United States. Tehran has repeatedly identified American military assets in the Gulf as targets, while Bahrain has maintained that attacks affecting civilian areas cannot be justified by the presence of foreign forces.

The kingdom has reported several interceptions this month, including incidents involving drones and missiles. Earlier alerts on November 15, 17 and 18 had reflected continuing pressure on the country's air defence network and public safety arrangements. Saturday's strike followed another series of alerts and underscored the immediate difficulties facing emergency services and air defence units as the exchanges continued.

The Defence Force said its interception operations were intended to protect populated areas and infrastructure. The Interior Ministry's initial public account concentrated on the fire response and casualty assessment, without identifying whether the industrial facility had sustained a direct strike or damage associated with intercepted projectiles.

The Foreign Ministry praised the readiness of Bahrain's armed forces and reiterated its request for Security Council measures to secure compliance with the resolution. Its statement also cited UN Human Rights Council Resolution 61/1 in connection with accountability and compensation.