MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> United Nations-backed negotiations on autonomous weapons ended in Geneva on Saturday without agreement to pursue legally binding restrictions, leaving governments to spend two years examining possible rules for machines capable of selecting and attacking targets.

Delegates to the Seventh Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons agreed that a group would develop a potential instrument by 2028. The mandate leaves open whether any agreement would be legally enforceable, despite pressure from the United Nations, humanitarian organisations and governments for binding safeguards.

The compromise emerged after talks scheduled for 16–20 November continued into the early hours of 21 November. The Group of Governmental Experts on lethal autonomous weapons systems will meet during 2027 and 2028, working towards recommendations on the legal character and form of any proposed instrument for governments to consider in 2028.

Its agreed task is to elaborate an instrument by consensus, without prejudging its nature, specifying how international humanitarian law applies to autonomous weapons and addressing implementation and other possible measures. That wording avoids a commitment either to negotiate a treaty or to prohibit particular systems.

The outcome fell short of the timetable sought by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who had urged governments to begin negotiations on a legally binding agreement in 2026. His proposals envisaged prohibitions on systems operating without meaningful human control and restrictions on other autonomous weapons.

Nearly 100 countries supported pursuing binding limits, but the conference's consensus requirement allowed objections to prevent a stronger negotiating mandate. Russia challenged procedural arrangements at the meeting, including the participation of observers, while the United States opposed committing to a binding treaty and favoured a less prescriptive approach.

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Washington has maintained that existing international humanitarian law already governs the development and use of military technologies, and that additional non-binding guidance can help states comply with their obligations. Supporters of a treaty contend that established legal principles need specific, enforceable requirements when targeting functions are delegated to software.

The International Committee of the Red Cross expressed regret at the limited outcome and reiterated its demand for binding international rules. Its legal advisers have warned that decisions involving human life should not be transferred entirely to algorithms, and that military commanders retain responsibility for ensuring attacks comply with the laws of war.

The central concern is the extent to which weapons can independently identify, select and engage targets after activation, potentially reducing human involvement in decisions to use lethal force. Systems differ considerably, and not every drone using artificial intelligence is fully autonomous. Some employ automated navigation or target recognition while a human operator still authorises an attack.

Governments and humanitarian organisations disagree over which capabilities should be prohibited outright and which could operate under restrictions. Proposals have included preventing unpredictable systems from being deployed, preserving human judgement over targeting decisions, and requiring testing, oversight and accountability throughout weapons development and use.

The European Union had called for an ambitious mandate at Geneva, while emphasising that responsibility and accountability for the use of force cannot be transferred to machines. It welcomed earlier expert agreement on possible elements of an instrument, including safeguards relating to human control, risk mitigation and compliance with humanitarian law.

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Those elements were adopted by the expert group in September after three years of work and now form the basis of the renewed discussions. The 2028 mandate requires the group to recommend whether the resulting instrument should take the form of a binding protocol, but does not oblige governments to accept that recommendation.

Campaigners with the Stop Killer Robots coalition criticised the compromise for withholding an explicit treaty commitment. The Future of Life Institute has also warned that accessible autonomous technologies could spread beyond established military powers, increasing the difficulty of controlling their use by armed groups and other actors.

The Geneva conference took place amid growing battlefield deployment of drones and AI-assisted systems, including in Ukraine and other conflicts. Those developments have heightened questions about distinguishing combatants from civilians, assessing proportionality and ensuring that the people who deploy weapons remain legally accountable for their effects.

The Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons has 128 states parties and operates through consensus. Its seventh review conference was chaired by Switzerland's ambassador Julien Thöni. Alongside autonomous weapons, delegates examined the implementation of existing restrictions on conventional arms and the operation of the treaty's supporting institutions.