MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Abu Dhabi International Boat Show marked its third day on Saturday with a marine manufacturing partnership, regional marina awards and a programme of industry discussions, as exhibitors displayed 168 boats at ADNEC Marina Hall.

Al Seer Marine and Paradigm3D signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on additive manufacturing, bringing together their expertise to explore applications of three-dimensional printing and related production technologies. The agreement was a commercial development during the four-day exhibition, which concludes on Sunday.

The partnership comes amid a display of capabilities by UAE-based marine businesses, including boatbuilding, engineering, maintenance, advanced manufacturing and smart maritime systems. The companies did not disclose a financial value, investment commitment or implementation timetable for their agreement. Additive manufacturing can produce components by building up material layer by layer, but the partners have not identified products for development.

The eighth edition of the show features 1,210 exhibitors and brands from 57 countries, spread across more than 96,000 square metres. Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the event is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

Another major event on Saturday was the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards ceremony, which recognised marinas, organisations and professionals across the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye. The awards attracted 132 entries from eight countries, the highest number recorded for the competition. The ceremony brought award participants together with manufacturers, boat owners and operators at the exhibition.

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, chief executive of Abu Dhabi Maritime, group chief sustainability and risk officer at AD Ports Group and chairman of the awards, opened the ceremony. Gold and silver prizes covered customer experience, health and safety, innovation, sustainability, outstanding marina, outstanding leader and rising star categories. A Most Popular Marina award was determined through a public vote.

See also Silver water installations emerge beside Dubai Fountain

The awards formed part of a programme intended to bring marina operators and other maritime businesses into closer contact during the exhibition. Their categories placed operational standards, environmental performance and services alongside commercial development, reflecting the range of activities represented among participating organisations.

Technical discussions continued at the show's Knowledge Box, where speakers addressed marine biodiversity, conservation, powerboat racing safety, life aboard vessels and younger generations' role in protecting ocean habitats. Other presentations covered underwater photography and the environmental pressures affecting marine ecosystems.

Underwater photographer and documentary filmmaker Ali bin Thalith Alhemeiri spoke during a session entitled Through the Lens: Discovering the Hidden World Beneath the Waves. Drawing on his experience documenting marine species, he discussed how photography can contribute to public understanding of underwater environments and the need for conservation.

His presentation also addressed pollution and coral bleaching. Further sessions examined marine habitats along the UAE's east coast, including efforts to safeguard sea turtles, sharks and rays. The discussions placed conservation issues alongside the technical and recreational aspects of the marine industry, with speakers highlighting the importance of documenting species and conditions beneath the surface. The programme combined practical discussions about boating with presentations on the ecological conditions affecting coastal waters.

The show's Charter Show brought together yachts, charter operators, marinas and destinations, offering a separate setting for businesses involved in yacht services and leisure travel. On-water demonstrations at the Sea Trial Zone allowed prospective customers to assess vessels beyond static displays, while the Navigation Hub provided boating experiences.

Organisers reported weekend attendance but did not release a verified visitor total for Saturday. Families joined industry professionals at displays and attractions across the exhibition, where the programme included live music, roaming performers and traditional Al Ayala performances.

See also UAE introduces one-day tourist VAT refunds through AI

The exhibition also added dedicated areas for marine innovation, boating equipment, lifestyle and wellness, and outdoor living. These complemented the Fishing Zone and existing waterfront activities, widening the range of products and demonstrations available to visitors beyond yachts and other vessels.

Some activities were designed around the UAE's 2026 Year of Family, with interactive games and accessible presentations introducing children and other visitors to boating, fishing and watersports. The daily fireworks display continued over the marina during the evening.

Sunday is the final day of the exhibition, with Marina Hall and ADNEC Marina scheduled to open to visitors from 2pm until 10pm. The remaining programme includes boat displays, marine technology demonstrations and waterfront experiences, with the Charter Show and visitor activity areas also forming part of the exhibition.