MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> FirstBank has introduced an upgraded version of its LIT mobile application, combining payments, lending, investments and lifestyle services as the Nigerian lender expands its digital banking operations.

The bank unveiled the enhanced platform in Lagos on 19 November alongside a nationwide campaign called Make It LIT, aimed at encouraging customers to use a broader range of services through their smartphones. Executives said the application contains 132 features, including account opening, money transfers, bill payments, card management and access to credit.

The campaign will use communication channels across Nigeria, with the bank focusing on persuading existing users to explore services beyond transfers and encouraging new customers to register through the platform.

Olusegun Alebiosu, managing director and chief executive of FirstBank Group, said the expansion reflected demand for banking tools that fit into customers' daily activities. The bank is seeking to reduce the need to switch between applications or visit branches for routine transactions.

The upgraded application incorporates an artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant, Fibani, which guides customers through account opening using a conversational interface. Abednego Ugwueke, group head of e-business and retail products, said eligible customers could complete the process in approximately two to three minutes.

Customers can also link their Bank Verification Number and National Identification Number, update eligible personal details, request debit cards and monitor their production and delivery. Other self-service functions cover PIN resets, profile management, security settings and requests to raise transaction limits, subject to verification requirements.

The bank has added facilities for multiple transfers using a single PIN, scheduled payments and notifications when money reaches an account. These alerts are intended to provide an alternative to relying exclusively on text messages, while customers can continue to monitor activity through the application.

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LIT also supports cross-border transactions through the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, a regional payments framework designed to facilitate transfers between participating African markets. Ugwueke said the functionality covered about 21 countries, although the precise availability of individual payment routes depends on participation and applicable banking requirements.

Credit services accessible through the application include FirstAdvance, a salary-linked lending product, and FirstCredit, an unsecured facility for qualifying customers. Loan availability remains dependent on eligibility and the bank's lending conditions rather than simply downloading the application.

Investment services and a mini-app centre extend the platform beyond conventional banking. FirstBank said customers could explore savings and investment options, including Treasury bills, alongside facilities for travel bookings, ticket purchases and other lifestyle transactions.

Alebiosu said the collection of services within one application was intended to address the growing preference for digital financial tools. The feature count announced by the bank encompasses both financial transactions and lifestyle functions, rather than representing 132 separate banking products.

Ugwueke described the platform as a more modern technology environment than FirstMobile, the bank's established mobile application. FirstMobile will remain operational for now, but the bank plans to channel future digital innovations through LIT, signalling a gradual shift in its preferred mobile platform without announcing an immediate shutdown of the older service.

The change also places greater emphasis on digital self-service. Akinsope Robert, technical adviser to the chief executive, said the bank was developing ways for customers to complete account maintenance and obtain cards with less assistance from branch employees.

Security remains an important consideration as more services become available remotely. FirstBank said the application uses measures including one-time passwords, security tokens and biometric authentication. Customers can manage selected security controls themselves, although such safeguards do not eliminate the risks associated with compromised devices, stolen credentials or fraudulent payment instructions.

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The bank's strategy also includes physical self-service infrastructure. It has commissioned a 24-hour Digital Xperience Centre in Festac Town, Lagos, allowing customers to conduct transactions such as deposits without conventional counter service. The addition brings the centre network to 11 locations, with FirstBank outlining plans for further expansion.

Robert also described the deployment of mobile card-vending equipment at National Youth Service Corps orientation camps, where participants can open accounts and receive debit cards. The initiative complements the app's remote onboarding facilities by addressing customers who require physical payment cards.

The enhanced LIT application is available through the Android and Apple application stores. FirstBank's product information lists airtime and data purchases, QR payments, international transfers, foreign-exchange conversion and customer support among the available functions, with applicable limits and charges governed by the bank's terms.