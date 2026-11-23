MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> The 2,870-hectare development in Can Gio, Ho Chi Minh City, enters a global selection process built on two pillars: an ESG++ urban model combining nature-based planning with smart-city technology, and an integrated community ecosystem backed by Vinhomes' development track record.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 November 2026 – Vinhomes Green Paradise, a 2,870-hectare urban development by Vinhomes in Can Gio, Ho Chi Minh City, has become the first Official Candidate among more than 260 global entries in the New7Wonders 7 Wonders of Future Cities campaign.

The project enters the competition on the strength of two features: an ESG++ development philosophy, under which it received an interim smart-city certification based on ISO 37122 standards from the World Council on City Data in August 2026, and an integrated community model drawing on Vinhomes' experience operating 32 urban developments for about 650,000 residents nationwide.

Launched on Oct. 31, 2026, in New Clark City, the Philippines, the campaign builds on previous New7Wonders initiatives that attracted more than 600 million votes worldwide. The selection process runs from November 2026 to April 2027 to identify 77 leading candidates, followed by 28 finalists. The seven official wonders are scheduled to be announced on Oct. 31, 2027.

The candidacy comes as cities worldwide, from Masdar City in the United Arab Emirates to Songdo International Business District in South Korea and New Clark City in the Philippines, test new approaches to resource efficiency, technology and climate resilience. With the world's urban population projected to approach 70% by 2050, the campaign offers a platform for Vinhomes Green Paradise to present a Vietnamese perspective on how future cities may balance economic growth, environmental responsibility and residents' wellbeing.

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An ESG++ model combining nature-based planning and smart-city technology

Vinhomes Green Paradise is planned with a building density of about 17%, with more than 930 hectares set aside for green spaces and water surfaces, alongside the 75,740-hectare Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, recognized by UNESCO in 2000. On Aug. 5, 2026, the project received an interim smart-city certification based on ISO 37122 standards from the World Council on City Data, recognizing its smart-city planning and development framework.

These elements are guided by the project's ESG++ philosophy, which extends the conventional Environmental, Social and Governance principles to include Regeneration and Resilience. Regeneration reflects an ambition to support ecological restoration and environmental improvement, while Resilience addresses the city's capacity to adapt to climate-related risks and changing living conditions. According to the developer, the framework shapes the project's master planning, infrastructure development and long-term operations.

On the technology side, the master plan includes an AI-integrated ESG management hub designed to connect and analyze data on environmental conditions, energy consumption, security and infrastructure operations. The proposed system will use the Internet of Things, big data and artificial intelligence to monitor urban activities, identify anomalies and optimize resource use, with the aim of improving operational efficiency, service delivery and environmental management.

Infrastructure plans also include renewable energy from offshore wind and solar systems, energy storage, electric transportation, pedestrian networks and dedicated bicycle lanes. Rainwater harvesting, advanced wastewater treatment and water recycling are integrated into the project's resource management strategy.

The interim certification provides a basis for further evaluation as the project's infrastructure becomes operational.

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An integrated community backed by Vinhomes' development track record

Vinhomes Green Paradise is planned as an integrated urban ecosystem bringing together residential, educational, professional, healthcare, cultural and recreational functions. It is backed by a developer that, as of March 2026, managed 32 urban developments serving about 650,000 residents nationwide, and that reported consolidated net profit after tax of VND75,059 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 390% year on year.

Planned amenities include Vinmec healthcare services, Vinschool, international educational institutions, cultural facilities, the Young Paradise Hub youth center and the New Horizon Village retirement model. The facilities are intended to serve residents at different stages of life, from children and young professionals to families and senior citizens.

The approach draws on Vinhomes' broader ecosystem, which includes Vinschool, VinUniversity, Vinmec, Vincom shopping centers, VinBus electric transportation, sports and entertainment facilities and green landscapes, as well as round-the-clock customer care, security, engineering maintenance and environmental management services.

In the first nine months of 2026, Vinhomes also reported net revenue of VND202,586 billion, up 302%, and contracted sales of VND219.6 trillion, up 35%. Unbilled sales stood at VND185.6 trillion, while total assets reached VND1,339,199 billion.

The project's development comes amid continued investor interest in the region's property market. According to CBRE's 2026 Asia Pacific Investor Intentions Survey of more than 420 institutional investors, 57% of respondents planned to increase property acquisitions in 2026. Net buying intentions reached 17%, compared with 13% in 2025 and 5% in 2024, and the living sector ranked among the top three preferred asset classes.

The successful delivery of the planned infrastructure, amenities and environmental commitments will be central to realizing the project's long-term vision of an urban environment where nature, technology and communities can develop together.

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