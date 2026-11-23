MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Classic Festive Characters Join Families for a Creative Christmas

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 – For Immediate Release) Christmas is just around the corner, and when it comes to the busiest classic characters in town, none work harder than Santa Claus and his adorable reindeer! To let the much-loved Santa enjoy the festive fun too, LEGOLAND®Discovery Centre Hong Kong will present“The Holiday Workshop” from 23 November 2026 to 3 January 2027. Children across Hong Kong are invited to become Christmas elves, step into a magical LEGO® Christmas town, and help Santa complete a series of limited-time missions - becoming the brightest“little helpers” of the season. Through playful, creative LEGO® building, the workshop is set to fill the holidays with joy, giving every visiting adult and child a Christmas that is truly one of a kind.

To become a capable little helper, children should first collect a Holiday Workshop Helpers Check-in card and learn about The Holiday workshop schedule. Santa's long-time friends will also join in, creating a memorable Christmas for every child who visits LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong. After completing all workshop missions and showing the Helper Card to on-site staff, children will receive a mini Christmas gift (while stocks last)!

Mission 1: Reindeer's Decoration Station

To give children and their families a picture-perfect photo spot at LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong, Santa has already designed a reindeer-themed Christmas tree display. Little helpers simply unleash their creativity, build cute reindeer ornaments with LEGO® bricks, and add them to the giant Christmas tree to lift the festive spirit in an instant. Don't forget to snap a photo and share it, so even more friends can discover this Christmas hidden gem.

Mission 2: Build with Gingerbread

Guests can build, decorate and personalise their very own LEGO® gingerbread house, then add it to the festive community display. Little helpers can also join forces to create a gingerbread avenue and put together a one-of-a-kind magical gingerbread village.

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Mission 3 : Workshop Window

Little helpers can add their own piece to the community mosaic, helping bring a colourful LEGO® Minifigure factory to life - and completing the“Workshop Window” as a festive photo spot for every guest. What heart-warming holiday scene will be revealed? The surprise is waiting to be discovered in person!

Mission 4 : Yeti's Heart Department

Build a heart. Share the love. Yeti's Heart Department is part of Build to Give1, an annual campaign from the LEGO® Group: for every heart shared, LEGO® will donate LEGO sets to children in need. At Yeti's Heart Department, little helpers can create their own LEGO® heart and leave it on the cart and sharing it on social media with the hashtag # BuildToGive, spreading festive warmth at LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong.

Mission 5: Santa's Workshop

Santa always keeps children's wishes close to his heart, and delivers Christmas gifts to good boys and girls during the festive season. This Christmas, under the guidance of a master model builder, little helpers will skilfully build a LEGO® Santa - a Christmas present for him this year, in return for all his love!

Remarks: Spaces in the workshop are limited. Please arrive at the studio 15 minutes in advance to collect an activity queue ticket. Please refer to on-site notices for the activity schedule.

Limited-time Activity: Meet a Festive Friend

When the workshop bell rings, it is time to meet the festive heroe! Classic LEGO® festive characters, Santa Claus, will make surprise appearances from time to time to sing, dance and join the party with children.

Christmas S pecial of Snack Pleasures Package

On sale to the public starting December 1, for just $239, you can enjoy a special Christmas Special of Snack Pleasures Package, which includes 1 admission ticket plus 1 Christmas-themed cookie! After burning off energy with all the play, kids can savor a lovely cookies and juice while parents relax and enjoy delicious family bonding time.. Quantities are limited, so don't miss out!

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LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong -“The Holiday Workshop”

Date: 23 November 2026 to 3 January 2027

Time: 11:00–19:00 (Saturday, Sunday and public holidays 10:00–19:00)

Venue: B1, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

For event details and ticket information, please visit the LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong official website or social media pages.

Remark:

1) In connection with the #BuildToGive Holiday Activation, the LEGO® Group will donate one LEGO® set to charity for every LEGO® heart that is built with LEGO® bricks and shared on social media with #BuildToGive. Children under the age of 16 must obtain parent's permission to post to social media. Total annual donation not to exceed 1,500,000 LEGO sets with a total value of 15,000,000 USD.

Hashtag: #LEGOLANDDiscoveryCentreHK #LEGOHK #K11MUSEA #LEGO #TheHolidayWorkshop

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About LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong

LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre is the ultimate LEGO® indoor playground, containing millions of LEGO® bricks, and is found in 26 locations around the world. It is the only LEGO® themed indoor playground in Hong Kong, featuring 10 large themed creative spaces, including two thrilling rides and an amazing 4D experience. Seasonal events are held during various holidays to provide interactive experiences for children aged 2-11 in colourful LEGO® themed areas. Regular“NO KIDS NIGHT” events are also organised for adults to enjoy building fun.