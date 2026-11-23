MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> United Nations climate negotiations collapsed in Turkey on Sunday after the European Union and other countries rejected a proposed agreement that failed to mention fossil fuels, leaving the COP31 summit without its central political declaration.

The breakdown followed two weeks of negotiations in Antalya and more than two days of overtime, as governments failed to bridge differences over the future of coal, oil and gas and funding for countries confronting climate change.

Ireland's climate minister Darragh O'Brien, speaking for the EU presidency, said the bloc would not endorse a decision that omitted the principal cause of global warming. Panama, Vanuatu and the Marshall Islands were among countries objecting to the proposed Antalya Pact.

The draft, prepared under the joint Turkish and Australian leadership, referred indirectly to an agreement reached at the 2023 Dubai climate summit but avoided explicitly calling for a transition away from fossil fuels. Delegations seeking stronger commitments argued that such language weakened established international undertakings. The Dubai decision had explicitly called on governments to move away from fossil fuels in energy systems, making the omission especially contentious for states seeking to preserve that commitment.

COP31 president Murat Kurum, Turkey's environment minister, acknowledged the absence of consensus and declined to circulate another draft. Australia's climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen, who chaired the negotiations, described the outcome as deeply disappointing and said the opposing positions could not be reconciled.

The summit concluded on 22 November without a cover decision, the overarching political statement normally used to establish the direction of international climate cooperation. The failure did not terminate the Paris Agreement or reverse decisions formally adopted at earlier conferences.

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UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed profound frustration over the outcome, saying governments had failed to meet the demands of the climate crisis. UN climate chief Simon Stiell also acknowledged the disappointment, warning against another breakdown in international negotiations.

Saudi Arabia resisted explicit references to fossil fuels throughout the talks. The Turkish presidency denied giving preferential treatment to any delegation after complaints about unequal access to negotiators. Russia also supported leaving such language out, while oil-producing governments maintained that climate policy should accommodate a range of technologies and energy sources rather than prescribe a uniform departure from hydrocarbons.

Saudi negotiator Mohammad Ayoub said climate change required consideration of all available solutions. The proposed text retained support for carbon capture technology, which captures emissions for storage, but opponents questioned whether emphasising that approach without addressing fossil fuel consumption would deliver sufficient reductions.

A coalition of roughly 130 countries had sought an explicit commitment to transitioning away from fossil fuels. The division left the presidency unable to secure the consensus required for decisions under the UN climate negotiations, where objections from a relatively small number of participants can prevent adoption.

Disagreements over financial assistance compounded the impasse. Developing countries questioned the draft's provisions for adaptation funding, arguing that pledges to increase support lacked a sufficiently clear financial baseline. The proposed agreement envisaged tripling adaptation finance without specifying the reference level used for that calculation.

The failed pact also contained Turkey's proposal to raise electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035. That provision formed part of a broader effort to accelerate electrification, but its inclusion did not resolve the dispute over the future of fossil fuels.

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Despite the collapse of the main declaration, participating governments adopted separate decisions addressing climate finance and a just transition for workers and communities affected by the shift towards lower-carbon industries. Other initiatives covered methane emissions, clean energy, protection of forests and climate resilience.

Britain's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero confirmed that the Antalya Pact had not secured agreement while stressing that previously negotiated climate commitments remained in force. It said discussions would continue at COP32 in Ethiopia and that governments remained responsible for implementing their existing obligations.

The Antalya talks were scheduled to finish on 20 November but stretched into Sunday as negotiators attempted to find wording acceptable to both fossil fuel producers and countries demanding a faster transition. The extended proceedings made COP31 the longest UN climate summit on record.

The separate agreements included support for strengthening early-warning systems and improving access to financing for communities exposed to climate impacts. Participating governments also advanced voluntary cooperation on reducing methane emissions from fossil fuel production.