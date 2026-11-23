MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Nominated for the Asia Pacific ICT Awards – Strong testament to Industry Recognition

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 –(“Oodles”) is pleased to announce that its smart home marketplace platform, Oodles Smart, has been awarded two honours at the– theand the. Following the win, Oodles was nominated for the, representing Hong Kong in the competition for this regional honour.

Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology and a professional team, Oodles Smart creates an one-stop“AI Visualisation Design Platform”. The platform features an extensive library of real materials and furniture, allowing users and designers to freely mix and match as well as make purchases. Oodles Smart integrates floor plan design, conceptual design, furniture selection, procurement and project execution into one single platform. It not only brings the imagination of living spaces to life, but also delivers a brand-new design experience of“what you see is what you get; what you see is what you can buy”.

Mr. Ringo Ng Chi-chiu, CEO of Oodles Systems Limited, said, “ We are truly honored to receive both the 'Best Use of AI' and the 'Smart Living Gold Award'. These two accolades represent a strong recognition of Oodles Smart's innovative technology and practical application value. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our team for their hard work and R&D spirit.

Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen our AI technology development to bring more convenient and intelligent home design experiences to the renovation industry and the public, actively contributing to the advancement of smart living in Hong Kong.”

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The Hong Kong ICT Awards is organised under the auspices of the Digital Policy Office and is one of the most prestigious annual events in Hong Kong's innovation and technology sector. The Smart Living Award, organised by the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, aims to recognise outstanding ICT research and applications that effectively enhance citizens' quality of life and promote smart living models, covering areas such as smart healthcare, smart home and community, and lifestyle. The Best Use of AI Award specifically recognises projects that demonstrate breakthroughs, practicality and wide application potential in artificial intelligence technology, affirming their excellence in improving efficiency and user experience.

This award serves as significant industry recognition for Oodles. The Company has subsequently been nominated by the Hong Kong Computer Society to represent Hong Kong at the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards 2026. The Award is an annual flagship event of the ICT industry in the Asia Pacific region. Founded in 2001, it has become a renowned international award today. APICTA aims to recognise organisations and individuals in the Asia Pacific region who have made a significant contribution to the ICT industry; increase ICT awareness in the community; stimulate ICT innovation; provide opportunities for business matching between IT innovators and investors; and facilitate technology transfer and application.

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Oodles Smart

Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology and a professional team, Oodles Smart creates an one-stop Smart Home Marketplace Platform. The platform features an extensive library of real materials and furniture, allowing users and designers to freely mix and match as well as make purchases. It not only brings the imagination of living spaces to life, but also delivers a brand-new design experience of“what you see is what you get; what you see is what you can buy”.

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